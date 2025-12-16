Bafana Bafana first warm up game ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Angola ended in a 1-0 win over the Black Galaxies of Ghana on Tuesday, December, 16, 2025.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule was the match winner for the Bafana Bafana as his second half strike secured the deserved victory for Hugo Broos' men as they keep their unbeaten run intact.

Bafana Bafana are rated among the favourites to the AFCON in Morocco and despite their off field issues involving coach Broos and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, they still caved out a win over Ghana.

SA defeat Ghana ahead of AFCON opener

Broos made several adjustments to his typical lineup, handing uncommon starting opportunities to players such as Ricardo Goss, Thabang Matuludi, Bathusi Aubaas, and Tshepang Moremi in the match against Ghana’s CHAN squad.

More to follow...

