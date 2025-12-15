Cheslin Kolbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Manie Libbok all put in standout performances for their Japanese clubs over the weekend

Faf de Klerk faced a frustrating setback after leaving a match injured, continuing a difficult spell in Japan

Teams like Hanazono Kintetsu Liners and Saitama Wild Knights recorded strong victories, showing South African players making an impact in the league

Springbok stars had a standout weekend in Japan, with Cheslin Kolbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Manie Libbok delivering eye-catching performances for their respective clubs. Libbok made his debut this season, while Faf de Klerk suffered another injury setback in the Japanese league.

The weekend’s highlight came in Saitama, where the Wild Knights stunned defending champions Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo with a commanding 46–0 victory. The win was especially remarkable as Saitama were without key Springboks Damian de Allende and Lood de Jager.

Meanwhile, Faf de Klerk and Jesse Kriel endured a frustrating day as their team went down 39–27 to Shizuoka BlueRevs. Although Springbok Kwagga Smith missed the match, Shizuoka displayed plenty of firepower. Scrum-half Shuntaro Kitamura and winger Malo Tuitama scored tries, while centres Semi Radradra and Sylvian Mahuza added further touchdowns to secure the win.

Springboks fly-half gets injured

Leon MacDonald’s first competitive outing as Yokohama Canon Eagles coach ended in defeat, compounded by Faf de Klerk leaving the field injured. The Springbok scrum-half scored before half-time but had to be substituted early. The setback continues a challenging period for de Klerk, who has battled injuries across consecutive seasons in Japan and has featured only twice for South Africa in 2025.

Malcolm Marx played a pivotal role as Kubota Spears edged Kobelco Kobe Steelers 33–28 under coach Frans Ludeke. Despite a red card to lock Akira Ieremia, reducing the Spears to 14 men, Marx stayed on well into the second half to guide his side to victory. Kobe had brief moments of resistance, with All Blacks centre Anton Lienert-Brown scoring a try, while teammate Ardie Savea received a yellow card for dissent.

The Black Rams Tokyo surrendered a narrow half-time lead as Tokyo Sungoliath claimed a 29–15 victory. Cheslin Kolbe and former Wallaby Sean McMahon each scored a second-half try to help Sungoliath secure the win.

Two Springbok stars impress

Pieter-Steph du Toit featured in the second row as his side defeated Mie Honda Heat 44–33, while Franco Mostert and Pablo Matera lined up on the flanks for Honda.

In Japan’s second-division league, Manie Libbok made an impressive debut for Hanazono Kintetsu Liners, converting five of six kicks to help his side thrash reigning Division Two champions Toyota Industries Shuttles Aichi 40–14. Hanazono dominated the final half-hour, scoring four tries, including one from All Black centre Peter Umaga-Jensen. The match ended with tension as Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Peter’s twin, was one of two Shuttles players shown yellow cards in the closing minutes.

