SA Rugby altered rules and laws for school and club rugby as measures aimed at preventing tragedies during games in South Africa

The updated changes resulted from months of thorough research and scientific evidence by both SA Rugby and World Rugby

These changes come against the backdrop of a tragedy last week at a high school in Gqeberha, where a young rugby star collapsed and died during practice

SA Rugby has updated tackling laws in school and club rugby to make the sport safer for young players. The decision was made just days after the tragic passing of a young rugby star at Westering High School in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The association announced the approval of new tackle safety laws designed to protect players and reduce the risk of serious injuries.

Under the new rules, players in the U5 to U8 age groups will take part exclusively in non-contact formats such as tag and touch rugby. Full-contact tackling will only begin in the U9 category, supported by a structured Confidence and Safety in Contact programme.

This programme, rolled out during the second half of the U8 season, is designed to develop essential skills such as falling, rolling, wrestling, and safely absorbing contact. It also includes a six-week pre-season block to prepare players for the U9 tackle programme.

Clint Readhead, general manager of SA Rugby’s medical department, said that South Africa had previously been the only major rugby nation without a clearly defined starting age for tackling. With over 400,000 primary school players, the absence of uniform guidelines had caused inconsistencies, safety concerns, and confusion across schools, clubs, and academies.

New framework enhances safety and player development

The national tackle age aligns with international best practice and mirrors strategies already adopted by unions such as the Blue Bulls. By delaying contact while prioritising enjoyment and skill-building, the programme aims to increase safety, retain young players in the game, and strengthen long-term player development.

Ian Schwartz, general manager of SA Rugby’s participation and development department, emphasised that the tackle age would be applied consistently across schools, clubs, affiliated and non-affiliated youth rugby organisations. He added that the changes aim to prepare players for contact, prevent injuries, maintain enthusiasm for the sport, and support sustainable pathways in rugby.

Noël Ingle, former chairperson of the SA Schools Rugby Association, praised the initiative and the Confidence and Safety in Contact programme. The proposal was developed by a dedicated SA Rugby task team in 2024, drawing on medical and scientific research, international comparisons, and extensive feedback from coaches and stakeholders.

Surveys of primary school coaches indicated strong support for a national standard, with 91% calling for clear guidelines on introducing contact and 65% endorsing a minimum tackle age.

Coach training to support tackle age implementation

To support the rollout, all primary school and youth rugby coaches will be required to complete World Rugby and BokSmart online certifications, including Tackle Ready, Breakdown Ready, and Tackle Height Change Education. Relevant materials will be made available on the SA Rugby website in 2026.

Mandatory enforcement of the national tackle age across all youth and amateur rugby structures will begin in 2026, representing a major step toward safer and more consistent player development nationwide.

The new rules are expected to be welcomed by South African schools, where rugby is a central part of the sporting culture. Many of these schools have produced Springbok stars, including Paul Roos Gymnasium, Paarl Boys’ High, Grey College, and Grey High.

Recent Springbok players include captain Siya Kolisi, who attended Grey High, and Steven Kitshoff, a product of Paul Roos. Eben Etzebeth went to Tygerberg, Cheslin Kolbe attended Brackenfell, and Damian Willemse also emerged from Paul Roos. These schools continue to serve as important breeding grounds for national rugby talent.

