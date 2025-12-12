Camps Bay High School announced a major new policy aimed at improving learner focus, well-being and academic engagement

The initiative introduced stricter management of cellphone use, supported by global research on behavioural and learning benefits

The move prompted lively community reactions as parents and residents weighed in on the school’s digital-boundary approach

Camps Bay High School has announced a major shift in its approach to learner well-being and academic engagement with the installation of new cellphone lockers ahead of the 2026 academic year.

Camps Bay High School has implemented a new cellphone locker system. Image: Camps Bay High School

Source: Facebook

The school shared the news on social media, revealing that the initiative marks the beginning of its transition into a completely Phone-Free School from the first bell to the last.

In its announcement that it made on Facebook under the handle Camps Bay High School, the institution wrote:

"Something big is coming for 2026… Our new cell-phone lockers are being installed: the first step toward Camps Bay High becoming a Phone-Free School from the first bell to the last."

According to the school, the decision is backed by compelling international research that shows significant improvements in learner focus, reduced anxiety, and healthier peer relationships when phones are removed from classrooms. The post further highlighted additional benefits, including fewer online-related issues such as bullying and increased academic engagement.

"Countries around the world are already seeing the impact and reporting calmer classrooms within weeks," the school noted.

From January 2026, Camps Bay High learners will be expected to either leave their phones at home or lock them away for the duration of the school day. The newly installed lockers will allow students to store their devices safely while ensuring minimal disruption to learning.

The school described the move as a "forward-thinking shift" aimed at supporting "healthier, happier, more connected young people." Images of the installation process were also shared, showing that the lockers will be fully operational and ready for use by Day 1 of the 2026 school year.

The initiative has sparked conversation within the community, with many praising the school’s proactive stance in addressing growing concerns about screen time, distraction, and mental health among teenagers.

As debates around cellphone use in schools continue nationwide, Camps Bay High’s decision positions it among a growing number of institutions adopting stricter digital boundaries to foster a more focused and balanced learning environment.

Camps Bay High has rolled out cellphone lockers as it works towards creating a phone-free environment in 2026. Image: Camps Bay High School

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to Camps Bay High School's cellphone lockers

The online community flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on Camps Bay High School's cellphone lockers for learners, saying:

Victoria Dickerson said:

"I was shocked to realise kids had phones in class. Who thought that was a good idea?"

Emily Godwin wrote:

"You must search pockets and bags, cause you just know they're going to be bringing fakes to hand over. Teens are sneaky and smart."

Se-Anne Rall shared:

"Most high schools allow learners to bring cellphones, but they must be switched off by 8 or before, and the teacher keeps them until after school."

Yvette M Gray wrote:

"Not just students, but teachers too."

Jolin Roman commented:

"Our learners leave their phones at home. If they need to contact parents/guardians. The office will call."

