David Obagbuwa has graduated with an MBChB from Stellenbosch University (SU), fulfilling his dream of becoming one of South Africa's youngest doctors at the age of 21

He was welcomed into the 2020 medical intake at the age of 15, commencing his studies during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic

The achievement is a testament to his dedication, as he successfully navigated academic and social hurdles to complete the demanding medical programme

Nigerian-born David Obagbuwa has graduated with his MBChB from Stellies at the tender age of 21. image: Supplied

David Obagbuwa has successfully graduated with an MBChB from Stellenbosch University (SU), officially qualifying as one of South Africa’s youngest medical doctors at the age of 21.

Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, David set a personal goal upon his admission into SU's medical programme in 2020 at the tender age of 15.

At the age of 11, David and his family relocated to South Africa. A misunderstanding led to him being placed in Grade 9 at Kharwastan Secondary School in Durban, but despite the age difference, he excelled and continued studying. He later dedicated himself to gaining admission to Stellenbosch University's renowned medical programme.

Navigating early challenges

Entering university at the age of 15 brought its own social and psychological hurdles. “At first, it was exciting to get into medical school. But walking into lecture halls and libraries and being the youngest person in every room was also intimidating,” he recalled. The COVID-19 lockdown further complicated his social integration, as studies moved online. He eventually integrated into the community, focusing on his work and learning, noting that age soon stopped being an issue.

David will soon move to Johannesburg's East Rand, to Phologong Hospital, where he will commence his internship. Image: Pixabay

The humbling journey of medicine

The graduate attributes his success to the mentorship and wealth of knowledge shared by the staff and the entire Tygerberg Campus community. He explained that beyond academics, the demanding medical degree itself fostered personal growth, teaching him empathy and discipline, and humbling him while focusing his passion for the field. He admitted to facing intense challenges, including long hours, self-doubt and imposter syndrome. He successfully managed these hurdles by setting detailed goals, maintaining consistency, and balancing his demanding schedule with hobbies like hiking, playing football, and listening to podcasts on metaphysics and ethics to prevent burnout.

Ready to serve the nation

For his internship, David has been placed at Phologong Hospital in Gauteng’s East Rand. His plans while there include exploring specialisation and research options before deciding on where he wants to take his career. The young doctor stressed his eagerness to implement everything he learned to contribute meaningfully to South Africa's healthcare system. "I want to be the best doctor I can be for every patient who crosses my path," he stated.

