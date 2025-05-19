Sharks rugby player James Venter was celebrated online after completing his LLB, a second academic qualification for the talented sportsman

A video of him walking on stage at a graduation was shared on TikTok on his proud rugby team's page

Social media users filled the comment section with pride, humour, and admiration, applauding his ability to juggle studies and sports at such a high level

South African rugby player James Venter is being honoured for more than just his skills on the field, after he earned his law degree, proving to many that with hard work and dedication, anything was possible.

His video was shared on his team's official TikTok account @sharksrugby, showing him walking up the stage to collect his degree and warming many social media users' hearts.

The rugby star walks the stage

The clip shows James patiently waiting in his seat before heading to the stage when his name is called. Dressed in his graduation regalia, he makes his way up to receive his degree, smiling proudly as he joins the league of legal minds.

Balancing books and bruises isn't easy, but James pulled it off and received a big reward at the end of it all. His team captioned his win with a bragging caption, adding:

"POV: You're a professional rugby player, and you've just bagged your Bachelor of Laws (LLB)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows the rugby player major love

The clip attracted over 100K views, many likes, and many comments from social media users who filled his feed with praise. Many people welcomed him to the legal world and expressed how proud they were of him for managing both rugby and studies.

Some cracked jokes about him possibly representing himself at his team's future disciplinary hearings, saying his degree would come in handy. Others were just impressed by his focus and hustle both on and off the field.

User @Lucybubs said:

"Future Springbok💚!"

User @danielsan shared:

"Welcome to the profession. 👏 All the best on your candidate position."

User @AsheenS commented:

"Wow, much respect for still having the drive to study while having a rugby career 😎."

User @antiwoke2741 added:

"Sadly, with new EE targets, you will not be appointed by a reputable law firm that employs more than 50 people."

User @ASANDAQUEEN-NOLUSU said:

"Respects man and welcome to the noble profession."

User @Tommy joked:

"Imagine he gets sighted in a game and must appear in front of the 'unqualified' discipline committee 🤔."

