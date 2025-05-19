Pastor Tim Omotoso returned to his Nigerian church after being banned from South Africa following his acquittal on sexual assault charges by many young ladies in his church

A TikTok video shared by his church showed him entering like a celebrity, flanked by an entourage and welcomed with loud cheers from congregation members

The video stirred up emotional responses, with some thankful he’s gone, others praising his comeback, and many joking about his rockstar entrance

Pastor Tim Omotoso made a grand entrance to his Nigerian church after returning from Mzansi. Image: @glory2god7771

Televangelist Tim "Papa" Omotoso made headlines again, this time for stepping back into his Nigerian church like a celebrity when he was welcomed back home.

His return was shared by his church's TikTok account, @glory2god, gaining massive comments from social media users who cheered his comeback, with some expressing relief that South Africa had shut the door.

Pastor gets a celebrity welcome

In the clip, Omotoso is seen walking into church wearing dark sunglasses and casual clothes with glittering slide-ons, followed by an entourage. A woman walks beside him as congregants cheer and film the moment.

He’s hugged upon getting to the front by a woman before he climbs on stage to greet his audience and take his seat. The moment is flashy, dramatic, and very different from his last public appearance in SA.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions

The clip was flooded with comments from social media users who slammed the man of God for his alleged crimes, of which he was acquitted of, in the clip that has since had comments closed off by the church.

Many said they were glad to see him gone and that Mzansi didn’t need more controversy or illegal immigrants. Some of his supporters were heartbroken. Others said his church helped them heal, while more mocked his stylish, almost celebrity-like look.

Some locals celebrated Tim Omotoso's ban in Mzansi, calling it real justice. Image: @glory2god7771

User @ethu Lerole said:

"You all will be so disappointed, kanti nithi ca nifika ezulwini akekho lo tata (when you get to heaven and this man is not there). Ningajika (would you go back)?"

User @Tee shared:

"Your God is faithful, Tatam (my father)❤️."

User @user7900062363156 commented:

"They can't make me hate you. You are a great man of God, only demons hate you."

Abongile_ciki shared:

User @Lucksion54 added:

"Go back."

User @Abongile_ciki said:

"Daddy, we know you, and God knows you very well. Uyiyo nyani indoda ka Thixo (you are truly a man of God), whether bayathanda okanye abathandi (they like it or not)🫡♥️they will see when things turn."

