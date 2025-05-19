An American podcaster and lawyer, @mdg650hawk7, shared a TikTok video reacting to reports that one of the Afrikaner refugees had posted antisemitic content on social media

The controversial refugee programme has fast-tracked 59 white South Africans who claim they faced persecution in their home country

South Africans have flooded social media with reactions ranging from amusement to criticism, with many pointing out that the refugees were invited rather than being 'sent' to America

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A US man shared a video of an Afrikaner refugee, who posted antisemitic posts recently. Images: @mdg650hawk7thacct

Source: TikTok

An American podcaster has sparked conversation online after sharing his thoughts on controversial claims surrounding one of the Afrikaner refugees recently welcomed to the United States this May.

Content creator @mdg650hawk7, known for his legal expertise and unfiltered commentary on current affairs, posted a video on TikTok in mid-May with the caption:

"They're not sending us their best."

In the clip, he expressed shock about antisemitic social media posts allegedly made by one of the South African refugees.

The podcaster, who describes himself as 'raw, unfiltered, and unapologetically authentic' on his YouTube channel, specifically mentioned Charl Kleinhaus, a 46-year-old former resident of Mpumalanga who was among the first group of 59 Afrikaners to receive refugee status in the US under Trump's controversial executive order.

"You'll be shocked, shocked I say, to learn that one of the white Afrikaner refugees from South Africa that has just been embraced by the Trump Administration as a victim of discrimination... He's also incredibly antisemitic," the American lawyer stated in his video.

He went on to reference a New York Times report that flagged antisemitic tweets from an account sharing Kleinhaus's name, including posts claiming that:

"Jews are untrustworthy and a dangerous group who are not God's chosen like they believe they are."

The content creator concluded his video by quoting Trump's infamous 2015 campaign speech line:

"They're not sending us their best."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

A controversial refugee status

Charl Kleinhaus, who previously owned a five-bedroom house in South Africa and was involved in a granite mining business, now resides in a budget hotel near an American highway in Buffalo, New York. He claims he left South Africa after receiving death threats via WhatsApp and that his farming machinery was damaged, with local police failing to act on his reports.

The Afrikaner refugee programme has faced significant criticism, especially as it coincides with the removal of Temporary Protected Status for Afghan refugees. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the Afrikaners who left cowards who do not want to address the inequities of the apartheid era.

When questioned about his antisemitic posts, Kleinhaus claimed he copied someone else's thoughts while under the influence of medication as part of medical treatment, adding that the 2023 post was made in a moment of anger after viewing unverified footage allegedly showing Jews spitting at Christians in Israel.

A podcaster in the US shared his thoughts on some of the Afrikaner refugees going to the US. Images: @mdg650hawk7

Source: TikTok

South Africans react to the clip

The comments section of the American podcaster's video quickly filled with South Africans sharing their thoughts on the situation.

@Dr_Nhlakanipho_Mkhize_Inc humorously pointed out:

"We didn't send anyone. You invited them and they gladly accepted🤞. NO RETURN POLICY APPLIES☝️"

@rayray1272 joked:

"Lol, you expected our rugby team🥺🥺🥺"

@sammy_03.45 shared their perspective:

"We have a huge South African community in our town, and half of our doctors are SA, have been for at least 20 years. It's funny, they travel back and forth to visit family, etc., and a couple of friends just moved back to SA, and none of this terrorism has ever been mentioned."

@Leleh couldn't contain their amusement:

"All black people in South Africa 🇿🇦 are laughing their lungs out cause we are watching a movie 🍿 no scratch that.. A SERIES, and we haven't even gotten to the best part of this SERIES 😂🤣🤣"

@Makwena shared an interesting observation:

"Family members are surprised by some of their family members being 'refugees'. 🤣🤣"

@TiggerTok777 questioned the impact:

"America is just making a statement, taking 49 Afrikaner people, there are millions who need assistance…"

3 other stories about Afrikaner refugees

Briefly News reported on an American man who shared his frustration after homeless people in the US were forced to watch as Afrikaner refugees received a warm welcome.

reported on an American man who shared his frustration after homeless people in the US were forced to watch as Afrikaner refugees received a warm welcome. A white South African man who speaks fluent Spitori went viral after joking about possibly being the "50th Afrikaner refugee" to America, with his unexpected language skills leaving Mzansi thoroughly amused.

The former neighbour of an Afrikaner who moved to America has come forward to expose him as an opportunist, claiming he owned an IT business rather than a farm and was never a victim of the attacks he allegedly fled from.

Source: Briefly News