A South African man who owns a farm in Texas made waves online after sharing his story of moving to the US and building a stable life, starting with just $15 an hour

He opened up on TikTok about how he managed to rent a nice suburb, later securing a bank loan and buying a house just months after arriving.

The video left social media users divided, with some praising his honesty and encouragement, while others warned against idealising life in America

An Afrikaner man who relocated to America detailed some of the things that make the US great. Image: @buffalobartlett

A US-based South African went viral after motivating Afrikaners to move to America by sharing how he built a better life in Texas after ending up owning a farm when he came to work as a general farm worker.

The man, TikTok user @buffalobartlett, shared his video on the platform, and it sparked mixed emotions online as some praised his honesty while others called him out.

The man motivates Afrikaners to move to the US

In the video, @buffalobartlett is walking in what looks like his farm as he shares how he began working for $15 an hour on a farm when he first arrived in Texas. Despite the modest income, he says he could still afford to live in a clean, safe suburb. After a few months of grinding, he and his partner went to the bank and secured a loan. The couple now lives in their home in a nice area, and he now owns a 150-acre farm.

He highlighted how the banking system treats customers better and how police services are reliable. While motivating Afrikaners to move to America, he said it was a country where they could apply for any job and get it, without being discriminated against because of their skin colour, saying that under President Donald Trump, all was nice and that the world is your oyster.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the man's clip

The clip lit up social media, with many viewers saying it gave them hope for their immigration plans. Some said the video eased their anxiety, showing that starting over did not have to be painful. Not everyone bought into the hype, though.

Some critics pointed out that crime exists everywhere and urged him not to paint the US as perfect. Others said they were not mad about anyone leaving, asking the man just not to sugarcoat the reality.

The man said he started working as a general worker, earning $15, and now has his farm. Image: @buffalobartlett

User @MoraWaPule shared:

"I hope this message reaches more Afrikaaners. This is a great opportunity."

User @CR8 asked:

"So you're saying, as an Indian South African, if I move to the USA, I'd get the same privilege as you? Why doesn't Trump offer refugee status to Indians in SA too?"

User @Life_in_gloves added:

"He’s got a point😳."

User @Suhayfa Junade commented:

"Wait, hold on, your education system has a 3-month holiday. There is crime everywhere, you guys have bulletproof vests as part of your stationery list."

User @CK🇺🇸 shared:

"Thank you for your positive message. We are a lot here who want to come, but also very, very scared of the unknown. And sad our parents and grandparents are buried here to leave them and our hard input, but believe God will lead us to have a better life for our children."

User @pumpkin said:

"Forget about South Africa, concentrate on America. Mentioning South African time and again will never assist; focus on America and forget about SA."

3 Briefly News articles about the farmer

A local woman living in America advised the 49 Afrikaner refugees to slow down when speaking to locals, saying their thick Afrikaans accent might make it difficult for others to understand them.

An American man warned Afrikaner refugees moving to America, saying that if they were not rich, they would join the minimum-wage working class.

An Afrikaner man shared that a group of Afrikaners from Orania were preparing for their trip to the USA to meet with President Donald Trump, seeking assistance with their issues with the South African government.

