A South African woman shared how the work culture in America differs from that in Mzansi

The lady expressed how people do not even have time for grocery shopping, and life is quite expensive in the US

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A South African woman sparked widespread conversation online after voicing her frustrations about the demanding work culture in America.

A South African woman spoke out about the demanding work-life culture in the US. Image: @rebo_tile11

Source: TikTok

SA woman complains about work culture in America

In a now-viral TikTok video under the handle @rebo_tile11, the woman explained that in America, you can't just call a colleague for a random drink, window-shopping, or a cappuccino break, unlike in South Africa, where socialising at work is more common. In the US, people mostly work and go straight home.

@rebo_tile11 shared that the only time people communicate with colleagues in America is when they need something from each other, or vice versa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She emphasised how people mind their business at work and do not interfere with each other's personal lives.

"In South Africa, if you are my colleague or my friend, I will come to find you and give you a hug if you've been missing from work for days. But here in the US, if I see you, I see you; if I don't, I don't. Classic American life."

@rebo_tile11 went on to say that life in America is expensive and that if someone goes out, they could easily spend around 200 dollars. (R3,586.63) which is just to have drinks with colleagues.

Her complaint shines a light on a long-standing issue within American workplace culture, where the pursuit of productivity often comes at the expense of employee well-being. Despite growing awareness around mental health, many workers report feeling overworked and undervalued, with little time for personal life.

Studies have consistently shown that Americans work longer hours on average than many other countries, often with fewer vacation days and limited paid leave. The COVID-19 pandemic further blurred the lines between work and home, exacerbating stress and burnout for millions.

The viral post has reignited calls for systemic change, with some advocating for shorter workweeks, more flexible schedules, and greater support for employees’ mental health.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on US vs Mzansi work-life culture

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Nde added:

"Sisi, gone are those days. There's no such a thing la at SA. We are under Ramaphosa's economy, we cannot even afford Wimpy."

Sne Mkhungo suggested:

"Listen, my sister, after work, all I wanna do is go home and cry. America is exhausting."

Tbeio rsswb wrote:

"America is overrated, I always tell my friends who have never been there. Africa is the best place to live. Botswana is heaven on earth."

Mangie shared:

"South Africa is heaven, come back home."

Lebogang Balanganani commented:

"American movies lied."

A South African woman complained about the work-life culture in the US. Image: @rebo_tile11

Source: TikTok

People in SA who quit their jobs due to a toxic workplace

Briefly News previously reported that one man in Mzansi chose his health over his job, and the gentleman got candid about quitting his work.

One young lady shared her emotional journey of quitting her job, and people were touched by her story.

A South African woman has recently gone viral after sharing a personal decision to resign from her workplace to prioritise her mental health.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News