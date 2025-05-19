A young lady has inspired many in Mzansi with her impressive business venture, which she shared online

The woman shared how her friend mocked her when she told her about her plans, and the post went viral

Comments poured in from online users, filling the post with congratulatory messages

A young South African woman captured the attention of social media users after proudly showing off her booming business.

A woman proudly showcased her impressive business. Image: Boipelo

Source: TikTok

Young woman flexes her impressive business

In a short video shared on her TikTok handle @boipelo, she explained how she told her friends about her plans to start a candle business, but they mocked her for it.

@boipelo's friend said the following:

"You? Do you really think people will buy your candles...Nah, not bring anyone down, I'm just asking. Uhmean who cares about candles?"

Despite her friend s’ lack of support, the determined entrepreneur showcased the daily operations of her company, leaving many impressed by her dedication and hard work.

The clip shows her work and how she designs candles in different shapes, all while maintaining a professional yet approachable presence. Social media users quickly praised her hustle, with many saying she is an inspiration to other young women in Mzansi looking to start their own ventures.

Viewers applauded the level of organisation, branding, and customer service on display. From the neat workspace to the packaging of products, it was clear that the young woman takes pride in her business and is serious about growth.

Many also pointed out how important it is to support small businesses and young entrepreneurs, especially in a tough economic climate. Her story has sparked conversations about financial independence, youth empowerment, and the power of believing in oneself.

As the video continues to circulate online, it’s clear that this young businesswoman has not only built a brand but also a community of supporters rooting for her success, as the video has gained over 2.3 million views.

Watch the video below:

SA shower the woman with heartwarming messages

The young lady's story inspired many people online, who flocked to the comments section to send her congratulatory messages.

Son_earl_nkosea said:

"Great marketing strategy."

ZuHouseCustomfurniture expressed:

"We care about your candles, and you can supply us. Let's talk more. Thank you."

Njiwezwane advised the woman, saying:

"Rule no1: Do not discuss your dreams, business interests with your friends. Banomona! Congratulations sthandwa sam."

REALEBOGA added:

"l love them all, they are so beautiful, but ya R40 reminds me ka "Sepeiti."

Tapiwa Ntumba shared:

"Your candles look lovely, hun."

Sesh Maps wished her well, saying:

"I want to support you. May your business flourish in Jesus' name."

Fallen Hailey Vd Wes commented:

"Girl, your price is too low. I work in a boutique that sells candles, and it's like R400 for a medium one."

South African women in business

