A young lady showed off how she built her own business that cost R5K, and people were impressed

The TikTok video captured the attraction of many people, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

The stunner inspired social media users as they flocked to the comments section, gushing over her space

A woman flexed her new business space in a TikTok video that is making rounds on social media.

A lady showed off her successful business, which she built for R5K, in a TikTok video. Image: @just_inno2

Woman built her own business, which cost her R5K

One stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @just_inno2 took her viewers on a journey to build her business. The hun showed how she sourced materials for her salon and went on to reveal in her comments section that she spent R5500 to build her own business.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply wrote:

"When the time is right, I the Lord, will make it happen”

The clip inspired many and went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens shower the woman with heartwarming messages

The young lady's story inspired many people online, who flocked to the comments section to send her congratulatory messages.

Royalty_Beauty_Hub said:

"Congratulations Ke Sisi! We are inspired to keep on pushing Wendy house plug, please."

Nqonqo's Empire...

"Congratulations. How much was the Wendy house."

Busisiwe Delihlazo simply said:

"Beautiful."

Smart_Stockers_Hub commented:

"Beautiful work, where did u buy the shack, dear."

TheGojasGapLady cheered her on, saying:

"You go, girl."

