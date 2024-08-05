A woman working at Woolworths took to her TikTok account to show online users how she prepared for work and her daughter for daycare

The clip also saw the young lady travelling to work via public transportation and showing people her colleague

Members of the online community applauded the woman's efforts and showed her love in the comments

A mother documented her morning getting ready for work with her young child. Images: @crowned.by.kay1

Source: TikTok

A mother working in retail shared what it was like to start her day with her little one.

Using the handle @crowned.by.kay1 on TikTok, the Woolies worker shared that she had to get her child ready for daycare while she spent the day at the store. After feeding her daughter a bowl of cereal, the clip cuts to the young mom zipping up her Woolies jacket.

She wrote in the video:

"My uniform is my pride. The brand that feeds me."

@crowned.by.kay1 also shared that she ran late that morning and asked her brother to drop her baby at school. However, the little one was not having it. Nevertheless, the woman journeyed via taxi to her workplace, even informally introducing online users to one of her colleagues.

Watch the video below:

Social media users applaud woman's efforts

From the clip, it seemed the TikTokker was a woman navigating life as a single mother and caregiver. While it may not be easy for some, @crowned.by.kay1 beautifully showed her resilience, coincidentally during Women's Month.

@thato.masekwameng recognised the woman's strength and wrote to her in the comments:

"Mommy, God will bless you. You are doing an amazing job."

The grateful mother responded:

"Thank you so much. These comments keep me going."

@mrssimbs loved what they had seen on the app and shared:

"Authentic."

@nol764 also said to the woman:

"It's lovely to see you doing well."

Lonely mom gets real about single parenting

In another story, Briefly News reported about an emotionally exhausted woman who spoke about the realities of being alone while raising kids.

The comment section turned into a moms' club, with parents discussing the challenges of raising their children with barely any support from their former spouses.

