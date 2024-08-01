Global site navigation

“Sometimes I Want to Scream”: Lonely Mom Gets Real About Single Parenting, Netizens Console Her
Family and Relationships

“Sometimes I Want to Scream”: Lonely Mom Gets Real About Single Parenting, Netizens Console Her

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok shared a clip that translated how she truly felt about being a single mom 
  • The single mom's video opened up a portal for other single mothers to breathe out some of the challenges they face as single parents 
  • Netizens related to the mom's honesty and added their stories in the comment section 

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A single mom on TikTok shared her feelings on single parenting.

Truth about single moms
A single mom shared the dark side of single parenting. Image: @xdeltoro
Source: TikTok

The emotionally exhausted lady sighed that she had nobody to care for her.

Lonely mom gets honest about single parenting 

Growing up in a household with two loving parents is one of a child's biggest dreams. No child would like to see their parents separate or divorce, but this is the same for parents, too.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Read also

Woman asks if she's wrong for beating stranger's child, netizens react

No parent wants to do the hard job of raising another human without the excellent support of their spouse. A mother on TikTok shared the realities of being a lonely parent raising kids.

The lady is seen exhaustly resting on a pillow while she answers the question:

"Who takes care of you?"

She disappointedly answered:

"I do."

The lady captioned her post:

"Being a single mom isn't for the weak."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to lonely single mom

A single mom on TikTok turned her comment section into the single moms club, where single parents discussed their challenges with having to raise kids with barely any support from their spouse:

@annacervantes2019 would rather be single than give a toxic man a chance:

"Gurl, it is better to be a single mom than to have someone who just drains your energy and makes you feel you ARE single."

Read also

"The sad part is, you forgave him after this": Zulu gent chows baddie's heart after she gives him a chance

@saira alcala needs these talks to be more popular:

"No one talks about how lonely some days are."

@anmarie_faith wished for something more meaningful:

"Let’s start a single mom community."

@Tiffany Cherylynn Lahue was honest:

"Sometimes I just want to scream. Like really scream to release, let my soul heal."

Bellamorgan777🤘consoled the tired parenting:

"It gets easier mama, it gets easier when our children grow older and they see who was there the whole time."

Woman reports pregnancy to baby daddy’s family to be legitimised

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok showed off the beautiful Zulu culture when she and her family went to report her pregnancy to her boyfriend's tribe. The new mom-to-be filmed her journey and some of the cultural exchanges that netizens appreciated.

While her clip welcomed Mzansi into her Zulu culture, some netizens were bothered by the sound she used to merge all of the footage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: