A single mom on TikTok shared her feelings on single parenting.

The emotionally exhausted lady sighed that she had nobody to care for her.

Lonely mom gets honest about single parenting

Growing up in a household with two loving parents is one of a child's biggest dreams. No child would like to see their parents separate or divorce, but this is the same for parents, too.

No parent wants to do the hard job of raising another human without the excellent support of their spouse. A mother on TikTok shared the realities of being a lonely parent raising kids.

The lady is seen exhaustly resting on a pillow while she answers the question:

"Who takes care of you?"

She disappointedly answered:

"I do."

The lady captioned her post:

"Being a single mom isn't for the weak."

Netizens react to lonely single mom

A single mom on TikTok turned her comment section into the single moms club, where single parents discussed their challenges with having to raise kids with barely any support from their spouse:

@annacervantes2019 would rather be single than give a toxic man a chance:

"Gurl, it is better to be a single mom than to have someone who just drains your energy and makes you feel you ARE single."

@saira alcala needs these talks to be more popular:

"No one talks about how lonely some days are."

@anmarie_faith wished for something more meaningful:

"Let’s start a single mom community."

@Tiffany Cherylynn Lahue was honest:

"Sometimes I just want to scream. Like really scream to release, let my soul heal."

Bellamorgan777🤘consoled the tired parenting:

"It gets easier mama, it gets easier when our children grow older and they see who was there the whole time."

