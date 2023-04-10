If class were a person, then this lady would be it. The beautiful woman dressed up to impress when she went to pick up her brand-new wheels

The lady's husband bought her the car and the happy woman took to her social media to show off the big purchase

Netizens have since flooded her comments section to congratulate and celebrate the beautiful achievement with her

Sanele D's TikTok video of her collecting her car in an evening gown has been trending. The KZN beauty looked stunning in a black sequin gown that fit her perfectly, and her husband was also dressed for the occasion.

The educator had been spoiled by her husband, and she was grateful to him for expressing his love in such a spectacular way.

She said:

"Ntsele kaLindaMkhonto, Mthanti! Izandla zedlula ikhanda ukubonga kwami akwanele Zikode

Mzansi celebrates with Sandile D over the luxury purchase

The huge gesture astounded people all around the nation. While some wished they were her and desired to find a Nazareth lover, others were impressed by her outfit and inquired as to where she obtained such an impressive dress.

Here are some of the comments:

@Z4nele said:

"My search engine: “Nazareth church near me”

@dollmba commented:

"Lamadoda wase Nazareth are showing us flames here on TikTok getting married left and right"

@Kwandlwana commented:

"Sthandwa Sam.Congratulations"

@MaZikode said:

"Owakithi uMakoti omuhle"

@Lusizo commented:

"Siyakubongela Sis wami inhle insimbi yamajalimane#Sibongele noBhuti"

@Nosie_Claireblaai said:

"Sthandwa Sam siyabonga ka Mangethe, congratulations drive safe I love you"

@Candice commented:

"Congratulations!!Also, I love your dress.

@Siphiwokuhle Mntungwa said:

"Love to see this"

@Precious said:

"Kanti iphy lacawe yase Nazareth"

