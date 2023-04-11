NissaArt, a self-taught artist from Sasolburg, has impressed netizens with her charcoal pencil family portraits

Netizens have praised her work, with some suggesting she try interior design and others expressing interest in doing business with her

The artist expressed her passion for art in a Twitter post where she shared her artwork

The future looks bright for a young Free State artist. @NissaArt/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A young artist named NissaArt has impressed netizens with some artwork she shared in a Twitter post. The self-taught artist uses a charcoal pencil to make family portraits.

"My name is Nomsa. I am from Sasolburg and I have a passion for art," she said in the post.

Sasolburg artist catches people's eye with impressive artwork

You can see the artwork in the post below:

Netizens loved the artwork and shared their thoughts

@matsietsimotho1 said:

"Gal? mosebetsi o motle jwalo"

@Makhosemvelo5 said:

"Please also try interior design....you have good colour combinations"

@genu_j said:

"You are great artist so good luck in your career sweetheart"

@cabinet_twala said:

"Your work is beautiful"

@lesa__x said:

"I love your work"

@MathathoKarabo added:

"Found myself a wallpaper for my phone this is beautiful"

@Zee_Looks said:

"Mosebetsi o makgethe Nomsa"

@MossoVaal said:

"You have just gained a follower. Looking forward to doing business with you"

KwaZulu-Natal artist Njabs Dladla shows off interior home decor

In other artist-related stories, Briefly News reported on Njabs Dladla, an award-winning editor and visual artist born in KZN. He has a good eye for composition and creative vision. In a recent TikTok post, he shared a list of things he likes the most about his home. That list included a photograph he took some years ago.

@Zoe_Mongameli:

"Me, thinking about all the naps I could take here ngoba jesu ngizithandela ub’thongo no jesu."

