Young Talented Self-Taught Free State Artist Goes Viral for Drawing
South Africa

by  Tsoku Maela
  • NissaArt, a self-taught artist from Sasolburg, has impressed netizens with her charcoal pencil family portraits
  • Netizens have praised her work, with some suggesting she try interior design and others expressing interest in doing business with her
  • The artist expressed her passion for art in a Twitter post where she shared her artwork

Free State Artist NissaArt goes viral on Twitter
The future looks bright for a young Free State artist. @NissaArt/Facebook
Source: Facebook

A young artist named NissaArt has impressed netizens with some artwork she shared in a Twitter post. The self-taught artist uses a charcoal pencil to make family portraits.

"My name is Nomsa. I am from Sasolburg and I have a passion for art," she said in the post.

Sasolburg artist catches people's eye with impressive artwork

You can see the artwork in the post below:

Netizens loved the artwork and shared their thoughts

@matsietsimotho1 said:

"Gal? mosebetsi o motle jwalo"

@Makhosemvelo5 said:

"Please also try interior design....you have good colour combinations"

@genu_j said:

"You are great artist so good luck in your career sweetheart"

@cabinet_twala said:

"Your work is beautiful"

@lesa__x said:

"I love your work"

@MathathoKarabo added:

"Found myself a wallpaper for my phone this is beautiful"

@Zee_Looks said:

"Mosebetsi o makgethe Nomsa"

@MossoVaal said:

"You have just gained a follower. Looking forward to doing business with you"

KwaZulu-Natal artist Njabs Dladla shows off interior home decor

In other artist-related stories, Briefly News reported on Njabs Dladla, an award-winning editor and visual artist born in KZN. He has a good eye for composition and creative vision. In a recent TikTok post, he shared a list of things he likes the most about his home. That list included a photograph he took some years ago.

@Zoe_Mongameli:

"Me, thinking about all the naps I could take here ngoba jesu ngizithandela ub’thongo no jesu."

Source: Briefly News

