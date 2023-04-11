Young Talented Self-Taught Free State Artist Goes Viral for Drawing
- NissaArt, a self-taught artist from Sasolburg, has impressed netizens with her charcoal pencil family portraits
- Netizens have praised her work, with some suggesting she try interior design and others expressing interest in doing business with her
- The artist expressed her passion for art in a Twitter post where she shared her artwork
A young artist named NissaArt has impressed netizens with some artwork she shared in a Twitter post. The self-taught artist uses a charcoal pencil to make family portraits.
"My name is Nomsa. I am from Sasolburg and I have a passion for art," she said in the post.
Sasolburg artist catches people's eye with impressive artwork
You can see the artwork in the post below:
Netizens loved the artwork and shared their thoughts
@matsietsimotho1 said:
"Gal? mosebetsi o motle jwalo"
@Makhosemvelo5 said:
"Please also try interior design....you have good colour combinations"
@genu_j said:
"You are great artist so good luck in your career sweetheart"
@cabinet_twala said:
"Your work is beautiful"
@lesa__x said:
"I love your work"
@MathathoKarabo added:
"Found myself a wallpaper for my phone this is beautiful"
@Zee_Looks said:
"Mosebetsi o makgethe Nomsa"
@MossoVaal said:
"You have just gained a follower. Looking forward to doing business with you"
KwaZulu-Natal artist Njabs Dladla shows off interior home decor
In other artist-related stories, Briefly News reported on Njabs Dladla, an award-winning editor and visual artist born in KZN. He has a good eye for composition and creative vision. In a recent TikTok post, he shared a list of things he likes the most about his home. That list included a photograph he took some years ago.
@Zoe_Mongameli:
"Me, thinking about all the naps I could take here ngoba jesu ngizithandela ub’thongo no jesu."
