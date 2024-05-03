The South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai recently shared a cute moment with a young girl at the garage

The star posted a picture of them doing a karate move called Kata1 together on her Twitter (X) page

Some of her fans and followers on social media responded to the picture she shared in the comment section

Singer Thandiswa Mazwai shares a cute moment with a young girl. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Dave Hogan

Source: Getty Images

The South African singer and songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai was taken down memory lane by a cute little girl recently at a garage in Johannesburg.

Thandiswa Mazawi shares cute moment with a young girl

Once the former Bongo Maffin member and lead vocalist Thandiswa Mzawai made headlines once again on social media after she honoured her late mother on the 32nd anniversary of her passing. The Kulungile singer paid tribute to her mom with a touching post.

Recently, Ntsiki Mzawai's older sister shared a picture of herself with a young girl she met at a garage and shared a cute moment with. The two did a karate move together called Kata 1.

Thandiswa posted the picture of them on her Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Met this little girl at the garage just now and we did the kata1 together. Remembering my karate days! Os!"

See the post below:

Fans react to the picture

Shortly after Mazwai shared the picture on social, some of her fans and followers reacted to the post. See some of the comments below:

@Billa_bonga wrote:

"And i form yakho ngathi isakhona kancane."

@TebogoBHJ said:

"Kdala ushaya abafana."

@Iamlimani responded:

"Imagine being your child what a vibe sana."

@leshwi commented:

"Ichi, ni, san, shi. I remember my high school days, nna le my two friends we used to do karate after classes. It was so fun. I can't believe we used to strech like that. But I think we only did until kata 4 . Heien something, I can't remember."

@Miiiinenhle mentioned:

"The Kata 1 vs. Kata 3."

@UncleeVega responded:

"Inoba uNtsiki wawumkarata nyani."

Netizens confuse Thandiswa and Ntsiki

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Netizens had confused the Mazwai sisters. Many tweeps said they thought Ntsiki Mazwai was the same person as Thandiswa.

The opinionated poet took to social media recently to react to people who were roasting her for not being a brand. She asked them to ask their relatives if they knew "a Ntsiki Mazwai". Most of the peeps who reacted to her Twitter post shared hilarious comments. Many of them said they only knew singer Thandiswa Mazwai from Bongo Maffin.

