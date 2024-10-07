Singer Judith Sephuma has found love again and is in a relationship with her trainer, Sibusiso Mazibuko

The South African Jazz and Afro-Pop singer showed off her Ben 10 on social media with a cosy picture of them together

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Judith Sephuma dating a guy younger than her

Judith Sephuma shared pictures of her Ben 10. Image: @judithsephuma

Source: Instagram

Judith Sephuma is head over heels in love after finding her perfect match, and fans have mixed reactions to the renowned Afro Jazz singer dating someone younger than her.

Judith Sephuma shows off her Ben 10, Sibusiso Mazibuko

South African Jazz and Afro-pop singer Judith Sephuma has once again made headlines on social media regarding her current love relationship with her trainer, Sibusiso Mazibuko.

The Mme Motswadi hitmaker recently showed off her Ben 10 on social media. She shared cosy pictures of them inside a car on her Instagram page and captioned them with a heart emoji.

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared a picture of Sephuma with her lover on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Singer Judith Sephuma with her boyfriend."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Judith Sephuma's relationship

Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, many netizens weighed in on the singer's relationship with a guy younger than her. See some of the comments below:

@LimpopoDaddy commented:

"Judith Sephuma is old enough to be this boy's mother, using the same rules men are judged by, Judith is a disgusting predator."

@Kim_Laura1 said:

"This guy looks like a scammer."

@Akani2008 responded:

"Had it been an old man with a young lady, there would be an outcry, but it's business as usual in Mzansi because we always portray ourselves as victims."

@uuniversalmusic mentioned:

"Having a long term relationship with an older woman is a loss not a gain!"

@_officialMoss responded:

"She looks really happy. I’m happy for her. One of those gogos that don’t bother no one."

@itu_nadia wrote:

"I thought she let the boy go."

