South African Jazz and Afro-pop singer Judith Sephuma made headlines after reports of her dating her trainer, Sibusiso Mazibuko, circulated online

A video of the singer and her Ben 10 at the gym looking all cosy went viral on social media

The trending video sparked many reactions amongst fans and followers of the Mme Motswadi hitmaker

Judith Sephuma and her Ben 10 set social media abuzz. Image: @judithsephuma

Source: Instagram

Judith Sephuma is reportedly head over heels in love after finding her perfect match, and fans have mixed reactions to the renowned Afro Jazz singer's dating someone younger than her.

Video of Judith Sephuma and her Ben 10 trends on X

South African Jazz singer Judith Sephuma became a hot topic on social media recently after she was officially scheduled to perform at one of the biggest music shows in South Africa, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Earlier, the star and her Ben 10 shared a very cosy video of the two of them at the gym during their training on social media. The clip of the two lovers trended on Twitter (X).

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the video on their Twitter page and wrote:

"Judith Sephuma and her alleged younger boyfriend."

Watch the video below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Judith's new romance

Judith's new relationship sparked many reactions among netizens. See some of the comments below:

@NtateWilliams wrote:

"Love is beautiful."

@Shonny_SA said:

"He’s dating her with his stomach. I blame poverty."

@Ms_Logical commented:

"Yes girl! Wa glower ebile."

@mabasotf responded:

"People are brave man."

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"As long as she’s happy and he’s happy."

@MrCruiseSA

"I saw both of them at the gym yesterday. Very lovely and happy people."

