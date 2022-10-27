Judith Sephuma is offcially scheduled to perform at one of the biggest music shows in South Africa

The legendary singer was at the first-ever Cape Town International Jazz Festival, and now she will perform at the next one in early 2023

Judith spoke about how much it means to her to be included in the lineup for an event she's so familiar with

Judith Sephuma has her longtime fans excited over her latest big win. The afro-soul star is booked early fo the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Judith Sephuma was overjoyed to tell fans she would perform at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Image: Instagram/@judithsephuma/Getty Images

The songstress is a beloved powerhouse in South Africa, well known for her voice. As one of the first artists for the festival, Judith had many people celebrating that she would be at the festival once more.

Cape Town International Jazz Festival kicks off with Judith Sephuma

The Cape Town Jazz Festival shared a post on Twitter announcing its return. They got Judith, who left many of her fans excited, to send the mesage. In the video, the songstress expressed how excited she was to be a part of the show. Judith said:

"The Cape Town International Jazz Festival holds a special place in my heart. I performed at the very first one and am happy to be at this, the 21st event .I am delighted it is back and promises to be amazing – as usual. I hope to see you all there.”

The festival will be held over two days in 2023, between 17 and 18 March and tickets are available from R720 per person daily.

Many expressed their excitement over the festival and that they get to see Judith. Peeps could not stop buzzing as they reacted to the news.

@B_MYENDE commented:

"I’m so happy."

@Tee_Kolane commented:

"This is the happiest day of my life."

@PhenomPapi commented:

"Welcome back fave."

@TmThembela commented:

"This is definitely a great start to 2023."

@Nic0Milan commented:

"Funny enough I’ve never been to one of these and I think it’s time "

