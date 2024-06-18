Judith Sephuma is said to have found love in the strong hands of her personal trainer

The award-winning singer and her partner, Sibusiso Mazibuko, are couple goals and are dedicated to their love for fitness

Mzansi showed love to the couple and admired their love story and cool workout videos

Judith Sephuma is reportedly head over heels in love after finding her perfect match, and fans are ecstatic that the renowned Afro Jazz singer is receiving the queen treatment she deserves.

Who is Judith Sephuma dating?

Word on the streets is that Judith Sephuma has found love, and we are here for it!

After a health scare that forced her to prioritise her health, the multi-award-winning Afro Jazz singer is said to have found more than just a passion for fitness at the gym.

According to ZiMoja, the Mme Motswadi hitmaker has been dating a younger personal trainer, Sibusiso Mazibuko, a fitness model. This after the singer separated from her ex-husband, Simphiwe Mhlambi, in 2016.

Sources allege that Mazibuko, who often posts videos training with his lady, helped Judith with training, which is how their relationship started.

Mzansi reacts to Judith Sephuma's love story

Fans showed love to the couple and admired their sweet relationship:

gogodineondlanzi joked:

"Kwa Gym Mojoloville!"

beyondbeauty_thembisatyam admired:

"Love is beautiful. Enjoy it, and stay blessed."

q_liswa18 showed love to the couple:

"I love you guys!"

hopazimasa said:

"Chesa, my people! Looking good."

simangaziwenkiw posted:

"This is so beautiful!"

siboneloshozi showed love to the singer:

"I love this for you, @judithsephuma."

