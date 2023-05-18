Lawrence Maleka denied being a married man in an interview with The King's Cast, hosted by DJ Naves and Sphectacula

The award-winning TV host got candid about many things, including his love life and career

Maleka explained to The King's Cast podcast that the rumour started when people assumed that he was dating his fellow cast member, Zenokuhle Maseko, who played Mbali Dikana on The River

Lawrence Maleka maintains that he is single. The seasoned TV host and actor recently opened up about his love life in a podcast interview.

Lawrence Maleka has opened up about why there were rumours that he's a married man. Image: Oupa Bopapa via Getty Images/ @LawrenceMaleka

Speaking to DJ Naves and Spectacula, Lawrence said it all began when people misinterpreted his relationship with Zenokuhle Maseko, who played Mbali on The River.

"We got really close... we spent a lot of time together off-screen. She's a social media person and every time we hung out she would post. people assumed we are a couple," he said.

Lawrence sets the record straight

According to ZiMoja, Lawrence made it clear that he is not married to actress Zenokuhle Masekeo at his farewell function before exiting The River.

TimesLIVE reported that the presenter has just come out of a relationship and is currently pretty much single.

"I should be married. I'm a family-orientated guy," the publication added.

Fans try to shoot their shot

Lovers of The King's Cast couldn't help themselves but wanted to try their luck in the comment section.

@Lomthandazo Methula said:

"He said he is single! I swear after he said that I heard nothing else."

@Kaybee

"Lawrence is my soulmate please."

@Sthembiso was gobsmacked:

"Haibo he said he should have been married? This guy is lowkey. When did the relationship happen?"

@Tshola wondered:

"How are you single?"

@Zethu commented:

"Lawrence didn't' get married to other women because I'm the one he needs to marry. Lovely episode."

Lawrence Maleka talks about being in demand after bagging awards

Briefly News previously reported that Lawrence reaped the benefits of his hard work after winning two awards at Dstv MVCA.

Following his win, Maleka emphasised the importance of persistence and working in silence. He said winning awards is enough proof that his hard work is being received by his fans.

