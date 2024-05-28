Big Brother stars, Khosi Twala and Lawrence Maleka are rumoured to be dating

The pair had social media buzzing after fans spotted some similarities in their latest photos

Supporters are thrilled about the rumoured romance, with many admitting that they were hoping they'd start dating

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans suspect that Khosi Twala and Lawrence Maleka may be in a relationship. Images: khosi_twala, sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

Haibo, guys, what's this about Khosi Twala and Lawrence Maleka? The pair are rumoured to be in a relationship after posting similar pictures that sparked curiosity among their supporters.

Khosi Twala and Lawrence Maleka spark dating rumours

Well well well, it seems that two of our fave Big Brother stars were shipped to love island by their fans!

Big Brother Titans winner, Khosi Twala and Big Brother Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka, are rumoured to be in a relationship after posting similar photos of what appears to be a date.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While Lawrence posted several photos enjoying a red wine and sushi night, Twitter (X) user RealityTving shared a screenshot from Khosi's story.

Apparently, at the same table, she soft-launched her rumoured bae by showing only his elbow and checkered shirt.

This wouldn't be the first time netizens shipped Lawrence with another star. Briefly News reported on the actor's statement after he was rumoured to be married to a fellow cast member.

Fans react to Khosi Twala and Lawrence Maleka rumours

Netizens are overjoyed by the rumours and approve of the relationship:

Dhyvineeeee said:

"I support with my full chest! I love them together."

tokologo_maps was excited:

"Khosi was with Lawrence! South africa and the whole of Africa approve."

leekhanye3 was curious:

"Am I delusional? This is exactly what Khosi posted, is it what I'm thinking?"

asnath_tlou was delighted:

"I'm so happy, shem. I wanted Lawrence and Khosi to date."

rach_b_2575 cheered:

"Khorence to the world!"

BlaqPearl0930 joked:

"I would love to see how they smooth talk their way out of this one."

Master KG and Makhadzi allegedly reconcile

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Master KG and Makhadzi performing together.

The former lovers had social media going wild over their chemistry, with fans convinced they had finally patched things up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News