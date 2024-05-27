Boity Thulo is currently in Los Angeles, enjoying her winning era as she travels the world

A picture of the award-winning rapper and businesswoman dining in LA went viral after being shared on social media

Fans had mixed reactions, with some questioning her choice of restaurant and others commenting on her career and lifestyle

Boity Thulo is in her winning era, travelling the world and we love it for her. The award-winning rapper and businesswoman is currently living it up in Los Angeles, in America.

Mzansi rapper Boity Thulo is having a blast in the US. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Picture of Boity in the US goes viral

South African rapper Boity Thulo is the star she thinks she is. The star who made headlines a few weeks ago after admitting that her perfume range was disqualified due to low sales recently jetted off to the United States.

A picture of the Bakae hitmaker in LA was shared on X by the popular entertainment news page MDN News. The picture showed Boity enjoying her meal alongside a fancy drink. The caption read:

"Boity in Los Angeles, USA..❤"

Fans react to Boity's picture

As expected, social media users had a lot to say about the star's now-viral picture. Many seemed unimpressed by the post, saying it looked like she was in a local restaurant.

@TMNLMNKRL commented:

"What's the difference between this and JHB?"

@StHonorable said:

"What is she eating, umgxabhiso? She travels all the way from South Africa to USA only to get an order of umgxabhiso."

@NathiSibiya8 added:

"Looks like Melville, though."

@Piru4l asked:

"What does she do for a living kanene?"

@CalvinHlogie wrote:

"She had great potential in becoming a good Hip Hop female rapper, what happened to her rapping career?"

Young Stunna and Musa Keys live it up in Dubai, Mzansi grows suspicious

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Young Stunna and Musa Keys appeared to have a great time while out in Dubai, but it was a different story in Mzansi when netizens raised questions about their sexuality - again.

South African musical superstars, Musa Keys and Young Stunna, were recently spotted living their best lives in Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News