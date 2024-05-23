A lady took to social media to show off a pleated satin maxi skirt that she wanted in Foschini and got for less at Jet

In the TikTok video, the hun unveiled the skirt and the prices from the two shops, which wowed people online

The online community reacted to the stunner's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A video of a woman showcasing a skirt she wanted from Foschini went viral online, sparking a debate.

A lady showed off her skirt, which she purchased from Jet, in a TikTok video. Image: @mimicaroline

Foschini vs Jet

One woman was surprised when she came across a skirt she wanted from Foschini in another store. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @mimicaroline, showed off the pleated satin maxi skirt in beige from Foschini, which cost about R499. In the Jet store, the skirt was R250.

People loved the woman's plug and the video became a hit on social media, gathering over 105K views along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

People were in awe of the stunner's skirt

Many social media users loved the lady's skirt and were impressed by its price. They expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while others simply gushed over her outfit.

Sharon shared:

"I bought mine from Jet. The quality is just perfect, even the colour. I was wearing it yesterday. It’s a shame."

Pontso Jayiya said:

"I'm going theeeere, nobody can stop ME."

Kgaugelo Ngoasheng added:

"Jet and Exact are my fighters, shame."

Ndlunkulu gushed over the lady's skirt, saying:

"I saw it yesterday, ayyyy, it's giving."

Classybags_And_Everthing commented:

"I own 3 from Foschini, but I have seen the one from Jet. It's good quality. I will get a brown one from Jet."

