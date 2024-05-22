A man compared Shein and Foschini accessories with prices in a video, and the clip shocked South Africans

The clip captured the attention of many people online, generating many views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens were perplexed as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

One young man ruffled some feathers in Mzansi as he compared Shein and Foschini accessories prices.

A man compared Shein vs Foschini accessories prices in a TikTok video. Image: @bj_0_rn

Source: TikTok

Man compares Shein vs Foschini accessories

The footage shared by @bj_0_rn shows various accessories being sold by Shein and Foschini. In the TikTok video, the gentleman unveiled a Silver & green retro filigree pin brooch that was being sold for R229 on the Foschini app, while that same jewellery was also being sold at Shein for a much lesser price, R41.

@bj_0_rn then went on to show off another set of accessories, including a Vintage gold bumble bee pin brooch that cost R199 on Foschini and R23 on Shein. As the clip continued, he showed off a honey bee pin brooch that cost R199 on Foschini and R24 on Shein.

People were shocked by the comparison as they took to the comments section to drag Foschini. The gent simply said in his caption:

"Really Foschini."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi drags Foschini

Many people were astonished and could not believe their eyes as they watched the video. The clip gained a massive appeal online. Social media users reacted to the clip, flocking to the comments section to call out Foschini while others expressed their thoughts.

Noluthando said:

"We don’t learn! Most of these brands order from Shein."

Luckiest girl on the planet added:

"This is why I’m loyal to Shein."

Tsolesepu expressed:

"I want to cry, and I did suspect when I put in my order om Bash."

Samantha was shocked:

"Bathong."

Nelly Masilela commented:

"No wonder the quality is bad."

Lynn said"

"What a joke."

Man compares Amazon vs Takealot deals in eye-opening TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that a gentleman shared a video on TikTok comparing Amazon prices to Takealot, and people were shocked.

Social media user @brendenr22 took the initiative to study the two popular online stores, Amazon and Takealot. He uploaded a video showcasing different items from Amazon and Takealot. He first unveiled a camera sold at R1,259 on Amazon and on Takealot, which was R1 495.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News