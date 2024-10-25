Nonhle Thema recently shocked South Africans by revealing on Podcast & Chill that she attended a party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs during her career peak

Nonhle described the experience as intense, noting that her accent and look attracted the attention of prominent figures who found her exotic

Social media reactions were mixed, with some expressing disbelief while others reminisced about Nonhle's former fame and influence

Former South African "IT" girl Nonhle Thema dropped a bombshell during her recent interview on Podcast & Chill. Nonhle revealed that she once attended US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' party during the height of her career.

Nonhle Thema has revealed that she attended Diddy's parties. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Nonhle Thema reveals she attended Diddy parties

Nonhle Thema shocked South Africans when she shared the wild things she did during the height of her career. The star opened up about her drastic fall from the limelight during an interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast & Chill.

Speaking in a video shared on X by @podcastwithmacg, Nonhle said she once rubbed shoulders with the who's who of the entertainment industry at Diddy's infamous freak parties. She said:

"I was once at a P. Diddy party. That's where I met Puff Daddy, actually. He was still Puff Daddy."

When asked how it was attending the parties, Nonhle said:

"I was meeting all these people, and they were drawn to me because they heard the accent is not from here and it's very unique, and they also like how I looked and they also found me exotic, that's how they described it."

Mzansi reacts to Nonhle Thema's shocking revelation

Social media users weighed on Nonhle Thema talking about her experience at a Diddy party. Some said she was exaggerating, while others were not surprised because of how big she was back in the day.

@Rabs2013 said:

"It's about to go down!"

@Sbudamoore commented:

"Damn she still looks the same the real celebrity we know."

@RichBlackWidow wrote:

"Bring the juicy news sister."

@whitehobo_inc commented:

"I somehow think she is telling porky pies."

@kingscelo_05 noted:

"Nonhle has done everything in her life... Dear FBI come to SA Nonhle might give you more information about Baby oil parties."

@Mthokojose said:

"The lies we gonna hear here 🤣 Can’t wait for the Monday Episode 🤣"

@Tee_1520 noted:

"Seems like a lot don’t really know who Nonhle Thema is, they think she’s lying. They just asking about pictures. Nonhle didn’t need to post any of that on her socials because she was that big. She’s the mother n Duke of reality tv show. She was 5x pick Bonang. Nigel was big then."

