Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, defended the rapper's possession of over a thousand bottles of baby oil, claiming it was due to bulk purchases for his large homes

The explanation followed Diddy's arrest in New York, where shocking details about the raid surfaced, including the baby oil

Social media users criticised the lawyer's remarks, saying it worsened the situation and mocked his approach

American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, recently shared his thoughts on the rapper's alleged freak-offs and the over one thousand bottles of baby oil and lubricant found during Diddy's home raids.

Diddy's lawyer explains why he had baby oil

Diddy has been hogging headlines and charting social media trending lists since the news of his arrest in New York City. More information about why the rapper was arrested and the charges have continued to shock the world.

One of the most interesting details about the rapper's arrest was that law enforcement agents confiscated more than a thousand bottles of baby oil and lubricant during a raid of his mansions. A video shared on X by @FearedBuck shows Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, trying to explain why his client had so many bottles of baby oil. He said:

"I don't think it was a thousand. I think it was, let's just say it's a lot. I'm really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything. He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home."

Fans weigh in on the viral video

Social media users shared their thoughts on Diddy's lawyer's remarks. Many said he was making the situation worse.

@royal_bobby24 said:

"I know diddy is facing serious allegations but why his lawyer making jokes talking about “he purchases it in bulk” LMAOO I know the boondocks would eat this up soo bad 😭😭"

@IanJaeger29 commented:

"This lawyer has no idea what he’s doing lol."

@DRaps04 added:

"Yeah but why is he buying it in bulk? Nobody needs that much baby oil 😭😭"

@suayrez said:

"Somebody tell bruh this ain't helping the case 💀"

@khandizwe_chris commented:

"I don't think he is aware that saying things on camera is not the same as saying them in court. Because how just anyone justify this?with that approach even? 😭😭"

Black Coffee's connection to Diddy questioned

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have gone back to questioning Black Coffee's relationship with Diddy after the rapper's arrest.

Just days after Diddy was arrested and had several items confiscated from his house, many social media users have gone to question the rap mogul's close circle.

