Black Coffee's longstanding friendship with Diddy has once again fallen under scrutiny

This comes after the rap mogul was arrested for multiple charges, including trafficking and assault

Mzansi is curious to know if Coffee knows anything about Diddy's alleged stunts, while others wonder if he has already distanced himself

Mzansi said Black Coffee's relationship with Diddy was suspicious. Images: Instagram/ realblackcoffee, Twitter/ RealBlackCoffee

South Africans have gone back to questioning Black Coffee's relationship with Diddy after the rapper's arrest.

Mzansi throws shade at Black Coffee

Just days after Diddy was arrested and had several items confiscated from his house, many social media users have gone to question the rap mogul's close circle.

From family and business associates to even people who shared photos with the controversial millionaire, and Black Coffee just so happened to be one of them.

The pair grew a solid bond during Coffee's rise to international stardom, during which he would hang out with Diddy on numerous occasions, from studio sessions to his infamous parties.

Today, Mzansi is very curious about their friendship as well as Coffee's and other major celebs' silence on Diddy's arrest. Twitter (X) user S_Harudzibwi shared the men's photo, which was supposedly taken at one of Diddy's parties:

Mzanis reacts to Black Coffee and Diddy's relationship

Netizens are beginning to question how close Coffee and Diddy really were:

Aaron_JamesZA asked:

"With everything going on with Diddy, are we ready to interrogate the relationship between him and Black Coffee?"

RabodibaGordon said:

"When Diddy gives that smile, then we know something went down. The same smile he gave Meek Mill."

TopThestreets was suspicious:

"The link-up of BlackCoffee and P Daddy was always questionable. They attended parties together, looking into each other's eyes, lol."

kwets11 wrote:

"I know Diddy had Black Coffee in a room with baby oil playing no hands."

RudeNteh asked:

"So, even Black Coffee went to those P Diddy parties?"

Diddy denied bail

In more Diddy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper being denied bail.

This, apparently, was a call after the court feared that the rapper would tamper with the witnesses.

