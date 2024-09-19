Controversial American rapper Diddy is set to remain behind bars after a second judge denied him bail

This was out of fear that the Mo Money Mo Problems rapper might tamper with the witnesses

Social media users weighed in on the news, agreeing with the judge's decision to keep the rapper locked up

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is going to remain behind bars a little longer after a second judge denied bail. The rapper was arrested on Monday, 16 September, in New York.

A second judge denied Diddy's bail release. Image: Shareif Ziyada

Source: Getty Images

Why Diddy will remain in prison

The controversial rapper and business mogul Diddy was reportedly denied bail on Wednesday, 18 September 2024. A second judge in the sex-trafficking case denied him bail, citing concerns that he might tamper with witnesses.

The 54-year-old faces an array of heinous crimes, including racketeering, prostitution and trafficking, among other crimes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A reporter on X, @Phil_Lewis_, said:

"A second judge refuses to grant bail to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, citing the possibility that he will tamper with witnesses."

Why Diddy's 1st bail was denied

The rapper appeared in court on Tuesday, 17 September 2024, in a bid to get bail. However, the prosecutors stated that he would be a "serious" flight risk, reports BBC.

The news publication reported that Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Netizens agree with judge's decision

Reacting to the news, netizens seemingly agreed that Diddy should not be released but face the music.

@MidnightMonaye said:

"And there you have it folks, the freaky man is indeed gonna stay inside."

@danzu72 shared:

"Oh, you know he ain't eat nothing yet, hoping he was going home. That meal tonight gonna hit hard."

@T__Neezy argued:

"That means they already have evidence of witness tampering."

@tweetwithashlee said:

"That’s the thing about doing evil things to people, it’s going to always turn around & bite you. Might let you get away with it for a few months, years, maybe even decades. But one thing bout them tables, they always turn."

@Lv99Fishing replied:

"They let Diddy out of that jail, and he gonna make sure every witness disappear."

@LeBakedFox mentioned:

"Great call here. He’s already known for threatening people with violence and blowing up people’s cars."

Diddy's home raided, baby oil seized

In a previous report from Briefly News, the police seized narcotics and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants when they raided Diddy's home. These were allegedly used at Diddy's infamous parties, called Freak Offs.

Peeps expressed shock and disgust, with many calling for severe punishment.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News