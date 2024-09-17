Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Has Been Arrested, Netizens Weigh In: “I Never Thought I’d See the Day”
- The American rapper Diddy has been the talk of the town after reports of being taken to custody flooded social media
- The news of Diddy's arrest was made known on Twitter (X) by an online user
- Many netizens on social media weighed in on Sean Combs's arrest as they flooded the comment section with their reactions
The American rapper and businessman Sean 'Diddy' Combs again made headlines on social media.
Diddy has been arrested
The sun has dawned on the controversial music boss and rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs recently as news of his arrest flooded the streets of social media.
According to TMZ, Combs was arrested on Monday, 16 September, in New York, America, and a US attorney confirmed that Diddy was taken to custody based on a sealed indictment filed by the Southern District of New York.
The news of the rapper Diddy Combs was posted on Twitter by @Phil_Lewis_, who wrote:
"Sean “Diddy” Combs has been taken into federal custody, TMZ and NBC report."
See the post below:
Netizens weigh in on Diddy's arrest
Many netizens on social media weighed in on the star's arrest. See some of the comments below:
@B1ackSchefter wrote:
"Tupac is smiling right now."
@WhosBreezyUK said:
"Wait until 50 hears about this."
@_Walentino commented:
"I was wondering why this guy was walking around free."
@LearnWithRachel responded:
"Man I never thought I’d see the day that he’d be held accountable for his actions and yet here we are."
@BibsCorner tweeted:
"Ladies and gentlemen, they got him."
@BarryOnHere mentioned:
"He might be a terrible person, but he has so many catchy songs, which is what really matters."
@TASullivan responded:
"I thought he told us that he wouldn’t stop..."
