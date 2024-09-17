The American rapper Diddy has been the talk of the town after reports of being taken to custody flooded social media

The news of Diddy's arrest was made known on Twitter (X) by an online user

Many netizens on social media weighed in on Sean Combs's arrest as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Diddy has been arrested by federal police.

Source: Getty Images

The American rapper and businessman Sean 'Diddy' Combs again made headlines on social media.

Diddy has been arrested

The sun has dawned on the controversial music boss and rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs recently as news of his arrest flooded the streets of social media.

According to TMZ, Combs was arrested on Monday, 16 September, in New York, America, and a US attorney confirmed that Diddy was taken to custody based on a sealed indictment filed by the Southern District of New York.

The news of the rapper Diddy Combs was posted on Twitter by @Phil_Lewis_, who wrote:

"Sean “Diddy” Combs has been taken into federal custody, TMZ and NBC report."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Diddy's arrest

Many netizens on social media weighed in on the star's arrest. See some of the comments below:

@B1ackSchefter wrote:

"Tupac is smiling right now."

@WhosBreezyUK said:

"Wait until 50 hears about this."

@_Walentino commented:

"I was wondering why this guy was walking around free."

@LearnWithRachel responded:

"Man I never thought I’d see the day that he’d be held accountable for his actions and yet here we are."

@BibsCorner tweeted:

"Ladies and gentlemen, they got him."

@BarryOnHere mentioned:

"He might be a terrible person, but he has so many catchy songs, which is what really matters."

@TASullivan responded:

"I thought he told us that he wouldn’t stop..."

Diddy's nemesis, 50 Cent, reacts to home raids

In a previous report from Briefly News, 50 Cent dragged his nemesis, Diddy, after his properties were raided amid an ongoing investigation. The rapper joked about the dire situation, and he suggested the seriousness of the case against Diddy and stated that it may be the end of his career.

His baby mama, Daphne, was named in the lawsuit, which said she was an escort to Diddy, and he also made fun of her.

