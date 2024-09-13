Radio personality Lerato Kganyago has made headlines once again on social media

The news and gossip page MDNews recently posted a video of the star singing a gospel hymn

Many netizens flooded the comment section with some complimenting her beauty and flawless skin

Lerato Kganyago trends after a video of her was posted on X. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The South African radio personality Lerato Kganyago has again made headlines on social media.

Clip of LKG singing gospel hymn trends on X

The Metro FM presenter and DJ Lerato Kganyago has been the talk of the town for quite some time on social media, and recently, she trended after a video of her singing a gospel hymn was posted on Twitter (X).

The news and gossip page MDnews posted the clip of Kganyago on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Lerato Kganyago singing gospel hymns."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Lerato Kganyago's video

Shortly after the video of Lerato Kganyago singing a gospel hymn was shared on social media, many netizens reacted. See some of the comments below:

@MKHBrian complimented the star:

"Let’s all put the hate aside, mara yena she’s effortlessly beautiful."

@Misah_Mdiza wrote:

"Fact remains ,she supported a fraudster named Chidimma."

@molotoramahuma responded:

"She must still apologise to the SAns for undermining their opinion."

@_OfentseLehipi commented:

"It's a no from me, no golden ticket."

@awthiSA mentioned:

"That’s my favourite hymn. Now I know what church she goes to."

@I_Know_Ball4K replied:

"I will skip any Gospel song, mara Diphala...I'll go to church just for that."

@TAGVarbzzzz responded:

"Remember in English class when they taught us that media runs the risk of sensationalism and losing its intent of existence, and we scoffed. Lol."

Gayton McKenzie provides next steps in Chidimma investigation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gayton McKenzie's next move in the Chidimma Adetshina investigation.

The minister was hailed for his efforts in the investigation and thanked the country for standing beside him despite the backlash he received.

