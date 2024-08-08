South African Minister of Sports Gayton Mckenzie disclosed the Department's next step on the Chidimma matter

The Politician thanked his supporters for standing by his side when he was called names after commenting on the matter

The online community reacted to the update, with many applauding Mckenzie for his dedication

SA's minister of Sports commits to justice after Home Affairs' report on Chidimma. Images: @Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images, @AfricaFactsZone/ X

South African Sports Minister Gayton Mckenzie outlined his Department's next step after Home Affairs disclosed information regarding Chidimma Adetshina.

Gayton took to his X account and said that the next step was to find the South African mother who may have suffered because her child’s identity was stolen.

The Minister's statement comes after the Department of Home Affairs found Prima Facie indications of fraud committed by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother, meaning an innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud has suffered.

Gayton outlines next steps on Chidimma matter

Gayton thanks SA peeps for support

In another X post, Gayton thanked all South Africans who stood behind him when he was called all sorts of names after he commented on the Chidimma saga.

"Words will fail to adequately describe my gratitude. We met with Sun International today & they explained that they are not the owners of pageant anymore. We meeting owners tomorrow."

Netizens express different views

The online community reacted to Gayton's posts, expressing different views. Some applauded him for his job while others felt negative about his approach to the matter.

@krugersville said:

"My vote didn’t go to waste Lord Gayton 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@mr_shimmy expressed:

"Well done Minister your hard work will not go in vain."

@Deefada13 wrote:

"Let's do more work Lord Gayton."

@Gretchen_Ndou commented:

"Well done 👏 🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿."

@Thulani53884021 said:

"So the whole government does not know who’s running Miss SA Beauty Pageant? Scary 🤦🏽‍♂️."

Ntsiki expresses opinion on Chidimma Home Affairs' findings

In another story, Briefly News reported about Ntsiki Mazwai who shared her thoughts on Home Affairs' findings on Chidimma.

In a video she shared on her X account, Ntsiki 'congratulated' Mzansi people who think the latest announcement by the Department of Home Affairs about Chidimma rids of all the problems Mzansi still has.

