South Africa's controversial activist Nontsikelelo Mazwai has shared her thoughts on a pressing issue

The woman said South Africans should not be happy about the Home Affairs findings on Chidimma as if all problems have vanished

The online community reacted to Ntsiki's view, with some agreeing with her and some not agreeing

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her views on Home Affairs’ findings on Chidimma. Images: @Ntsiki Mazmai/ Facebook, @AfricaFactsZone/ X

South African controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts about Home Affairs findings on Chidimma.

In a video she shared on her X account, Ntsiki 'congratulated' Mzansi people who think the latest announcement by the Department of Home Affairs about Chidimma rids of all the problems Mzansi still has.

The department found Prima Facie indications of fraud committed by Chidimma Adetshina’s mother. This means an innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud has suffered. Investigations are still ongoing.

Ntsiki Mazwai comments on Homa Affair's findings on Chidimma

Watch the X video below:

Netizens share their thoughts

The online community reacted to the video, expressing different views. Some agreed with Ntsik and some did not.

@SupaJacks shared:

"Very Sarcastic, the hate you have for South Africans is alarming Ntsiki."

@B_shene_A wrote:

"Mara Ntsiki o stlaela watseba. What about the identity of the South African that was stolen by the girl you are defending? Lerata bo fake woke hampe lona. Sies, nxa!!"

@Pablo012GP expressed:

"Ntsiki, I just don’t know what have we done to you as South Africans, You never loved us 🤷🏽‍♂️. U don’t trust and believe in us at all. Why?"

@Voys_ZA commented:

"Come on! Ntsiki."

@mandla20 said:

"We were dealing with the Miss SA one now. You can attend to the Bedford view one in the meantime."

Nsiki Mazwai shares thoughts on 'Die Stem'

