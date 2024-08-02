Ntsiki Mazwai recently commented on Da L.E.S' predicament following his hospitalisation

The rapper suffered a stroke on his birthday and was dragged over the donations scandal, which made Ntsiki reconsider her policies

Mzansi was hysterical at Ntiski's comments, while others critiqued Mzansi celebs' life choices

Ntsiki Mazwai said Da L.E.S' situation made her rethink her choices. Images: Twitter/ ntsikimazwai, Instagram/ 2freshles

Ntsiki Mazwai recently weighed in on Da L.E.S' situation since the rapper suffered a stroke, saying she needed to prioritise her medical policies.

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Da L.E.S saga

A week since Da L.E.S was hospitalised after suffering a stroke on his birthday, many netizens commented on the matter with a cocktail of reactions, mostly bashing the rapper.

Briefly News reported on the rapper's family allegedly seeking financial assistance for his medical bills, in which Mzansi further criticised the North God for not having any savings or medical aid.

Reacting to the social media storm, Ntsiki Mazwai said she rushed to peruse hospital plans after the backlash L.E.S received, to avoid suffering the same fate:

"I saw you guys laughing at DaLes, and I have never looked for a hospital plan so fast! Hayi, niyasinyisa shem."

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's comments

Netizens were in stitches at Ntsiki's post, joking that they would have a field day dragging her over her controversial opinions if she was ever in a similar situation as Da L.E.S:

masindi_ntanga said:

"We will remind you of all the things you've said here."

TashaTashT asked:

"So Mamiya, you didn't have medical aid?"

kmosebetsi joked:

"You people are always cursing us out; it's only right."

Grootboom704 supported Ntsiki's decision:

"That’s a good thing; we’re tired of donating."

MatyBongani posted:

"Eish, I'm glad you did, my love, but I was going to donate R6 for you."

Mazet80964819 added:

"The majority of celebs are big spenders, but expect us to donate to them when times are tough."

Da L.E.S' family denies asking for donations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an alleged statement from Da L.E.S' family denying ever asking for donations.

The plan was apparently conducted by close friends and associates and was later taken out of context.

