Da L.E.S' family is reportedly denying the claims that they asked for donations on behalf of the rapper

L.E.S suffered a stroke on his birthday, and his loved ones allegedly reached out to the public for assistance with his medical bills

Mzansi isn't convinced by the statement and believes that the rapper's family is only backing off due to the bad publicity

Da L.E.S' family reportedly denies asking for donations for his medical bills. Images: 2freshles

Source: Instagram

Da L.E.S' loved ones reportedly rubbished the claims that they asked for financial assistance for the rapper's medical bills after he suffered a stroke.

Da L.E.S family address donation request

Days following Da L.E.S' unfortunate stroke that landed him in the hospital, his name has been topping social media trends.

Briefly News reported on the rapper's loved ones seeking financial assistance to cover his medical bills, which sparked a frenzy of reactions from netizens who could not wrap their heads around the North God not affording his hospital stay.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Mampe family responded to the backlash, claiming that the donation story was taken out of context and that they never asked for assistance.

According to Twitter (X) user Phil Mphela, the We On Fire hitmaker's friends and associates pledged to help his family with expenses. Still, the message spread broader and was later distorted to it being the family's request:

"Apparently, close friends and business associates of Da L.E.S. took it upon themselves to gather donations for the family and reached out to Da L.E.S’ mom for her bank details and informed her that they’d like to send the family money in support of Da L.E.S."

Mzansi weighs in on Mampe family statement

Netizens are convinced that Da L.E.S' family is doing damage control after the bad publicity the rapper has been getting:

Yanga_Co said:

"That's because we didn't donate and asked questions."

South African media personality, Sizwe Dhlomo, wrote:

"Eish, it’s tricky this thing. Some people opportunistically try to raise money using other people’s names and tragedies."

noziegwili posted:

"Hayi, they didn't expect us to say no. Now they're saving face nje."

mabasotf claimed:

"This is damage control because the plan backfired."

M_o_n_d_z said:

"They tried to scam us as a nation."

CalliePhakathi posted:

"We were not going to donate anyway, bandla, asina mali."

