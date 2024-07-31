It appears that Da L.E.S' troubles just continue to pile up since his recent stroke scare

Mzansi expressed no sympathy for the rapper when many brought up his shortcomings in light of his medical emergency

Today, South Africans doubled down on their trolling when they called L.E.S out for allegedly pretending to be coloured

Mzansi accused Da L.E.S of having faked his ethnicity. Images: 2freshles

Source: Instagram

Da L.E.S has been topping social media trends since he suffered a stroke, and sadly, it's not for the right reasons.

Mzansi calls out Da L.E.S' alleged fake identity

In the days following Da L.E.S' unfortunate stroke on his birthday that landed him in the hospital, many netizens used the time to reminisce about many problematic topics the rapper was involved in in recent years.

From his sexual assault allegations to his controversial All-White party, Mzansi has resorted to bashing L.E.S for his shortcomings, and it's only getting worse.

Twitter (X) user ThePeacefulKels opened the floor to another topic when he alleged that the We On Fire hitmaker pretended to be coloured during his prime:

"Remember when Da Les faked having a white mother?

"He brought a white lady on Vuzu Cribs or something that pretended to be his mother. That’s why we all thought he was coloured."

Da L.E.S, real name Leslie Jonathan Mampe Jr., was born in the United States to black South African parents, Leslie Jonathan and Priscilla Mampe, and is thought to be of Pedi or Tswana descent.

Mzansi weighs in on Da L.E.S allegations

It's evident that not everyone knew about Da L.E.S familial background and are shocked that he isn't coloured at all:

lukhanyo_my predicted:

"I'm afraid the Northgod is going to have a hard time here when he gets back."

BathandwaSame was stunned:

"Haaibo, kanti that wasn't his mother? And what did Vuzu say about it?"

sefothakarabel asked:

"He is black?"

matjipe_robert wrote:

"That's where he angered his ancestors."

Noma_1123 posted:

"I only found out today that he wasn’t coloured."

Da L.E.S' family asks for donations

In an earlier report, Briefly News posted a plea from Da L.E.S' family asking for donations for his medical bills.

The request took aback Mzansi, stunned that the rapper had no money despite convincing South Africans of his wealth.

