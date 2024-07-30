Rapper Da L.E.S' family has requested financial support from friends after he suffered a stroke on his 39th birthday

Da L.E.S is currently receiving treatment at a Johannesburg hospital, and his friends are raising funds to assist his mother, Priscilla Mampe, with medical bills

The Mampe family has confirmed that Da L.E.S is in stable condition and has asked fans to keep him in their prayers

South African rapper Leslie Mampe, popularly known as Da L.E.S' family, has reportedly reached out to his friends for financial assistance after a stroke. The family confirmed that the star was in the hospital in a statement shared with fans.

Da L.E.S’ family has reportedly asked for donations from his friends. Image: @2freshles

Source: Instagram

Da L.E.S' family requests financial support

Gotta Keep It Going rapper Da L.E.S' family is devastated after the star suffered a stroke on his 39th birthday. The rapper's birthday celebrations were reportedly cancelled after he was rushed to the hospital.

A statement shared by the family on Sunday confirmed the news and stated that the star was getting treatment at a Johannesburg hospital. According to ZiMoja, Da L.E.S' friends have come together to raise funds to assist his mother, Priscilla Mampe and the family with his medical bills.

Per the publication, a message has been circulating among the Heaven rapper's friends, who are also concerned about his health. Part of the message read:

"Hi, Friends. To support Leslie's family while Les is in the hospital, we are encouraging friends to contribute to Leslie's mother's account below."

Mampe family shares Da L.E.S' health update

The Mampe family has been informing concerned fans and friends about the rapper's condition. According to a statement, Da L.E.S is in a stable condition. The family also urged fans to keep the rapper in their prayers.

Da L.E.S: 39th birthday celebrations cancelled after rapper suffers stroke

Briefly News previously reported that it's a terrible day for South African hip-hop after the veteran rapper Da L.E.S was revealed to have suffered a stroke.

News just in that Da L.E.S was rushed to the hospital on his 39th birthday on 26 July 2024 after suffering a stroke.

