Legendary South African actor Darlington Michaels passed away on Friday, 13 September 2024

A close family member from the Eastern Cape spoke to Briefly News about the passing of the former Isidingo star, saying he was sick for a long time

Darlington Michaels was hospitalised in Soweto before his untimely death was announced last week

Darlington Michaels was allegedly sick for a long time. Image: @BonaMab on X/Gallo Images

Veteran actor Darlington Michaels left an irreplaceable void in the South African entertainment industry when he passed away last week Friday. However, new details from a close family source have revealed that Michaels' health had allegedly been ailing for some time.

Family member claims Michales suffered from a stroke

According to a family member, who wished to stay anonymous, from East London, the fatal stroke was allegedly the second stroke that Michaels had suffered.

“This news made us hurt, and we are so hurt.”

Speaking to Briefly News, the source continued:

“He might have had stress because he is not getting gigs anymore and acting contracts.”

Darlington Michales rushed to a Soweto hospital

An eyewitness told ZiMoja that Darlington Michaels had been sick for a long time before the ambulance rushed him to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

The star was allegedly struggling to breathe and was also seen with a walking stick.

"Everyone in the emergency reception recognised him. He has really aged. It was sad to watch," the news publication quoted the source.

Reacting to his passing, SABC wrote on X:

"The SABC is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Darlington Michaels. His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Michaels family, friends and fans."

Many South Africans also gathered to wish the star farewell and laud him for his achievements in the arts industry.

Khabonina Khubeka pays tribute to Papa G

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khabonina Qubeka spoke on the recent passing of veteran TV actor Darlington Michaels.

Khabonina Qubeka shared a sweet post that gave fans a moment to reflect on Darlington Michaels' passing.

The two acted alongside one another in Isidingo and their characters left a lasting memory in fans' lives.

