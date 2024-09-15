Khabonina Qubeka is one of the actors who are considered peers of the late legend Darlington Michaels

The former Generations actress took some time to speak on the passing of a veteran TV actor, Darlington Michaels

Khabonina Qubeka shared a sweet post that gave fans a moment to reflect on Darlington Michaels' passing

Khabonina Qubeka shared her parting message for the late Darlington Michaels . The 78-year-old was best known for his role as Papa G on Isidingo.

Khabonina Qubeka reflected on her love for Darlington Michaels aka Papa G since his death. Image: @khabonina_q

Source: UGC

The seasoned former Generations actress who had also played the daughter of Darlington Michaels' character. Many people were touched to hear from Khabonina Qubeka amid reports of his passing.

Khabonina Qubeka mourns Darlington Michaels

In a post on X, Khabonina assured that she had a closer relationship with the late Darlington Michaels. In a post, she said he was her father on and off the screen. See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA moved by Khabonina Qubeka tribute

Many people were touched to see the actress in mourning. Many added their condolences to Khabonina's post. Read the comments below:

@NPMachanyana1 said|:

"Qina Khabonina May His Soul Rest easy."

@AsaSitole commented:

"Uxolo sithandwa 😭 - that one was a life well-lived."

@lulushezi wrote:

"Yooooh, these were the days of good TV."

@waynezwane57720 remarked:

"Condolences to you and your family. May Georgie Zamdela rest in peace."

@Modise_A_Phumo added:

"I'm so sorry for your loss. I almost forgot you portrayed his daughter on Isidingo. He was a legend. Rest in peace, baba Michaels."

@MthunziLKDwanya was moved:

"Rest in eternal peace."

@nomsathomo applauded:

"Dudu..., may he rest in peace.... Your dad was a legend."

Darlington Michaels allegedly hospitalised in Soweto

Briefly, News previously reported that South African actor Darlington Michaels has allegedly been hospitalised. The star was seen by people at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto, who told a news publication about his apparent condition.

The former Isidingo star known for his character of Georgie Zamdela, nickname Papa G, was allegedly hospitalised recently. According to ZiMoja, the actor was seen struggling to breathe when the ambulance brought him in.

People at the hospital also spotted him using a walking stick.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News