The former Isidingo actor Darlington Michaels, also known as Papa G, has allegedly been hospitalised this week and was spotted at a hospital in Soweto

A source told a news publication that the actor was seen struggling to breathe and was using a walking stick when the ambulance brought him in

A close friend also mentioned that Darlington Michaels was struggling to secure acting gigs, blaming the government for its lack of intervention

Actor Darlington Michaels was allegedly struggling to breathe. Image: @BonaMab on X/Gallo Images

South African actor Darlington Michaels has allegedly been hospitalised. The star was seen by people at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto, who told a news publication about his apparent condition.

Actor is in hospital, needing oxygen

The former Isidingo star known for his character of Georgie Zamdela, nickname Papa G, was allegedly hospitalised recently. According to ZiMoja, the actor was seen struggling to breathe when the ambulance brought him in.

People at the hospital also spotted him using a walking stick.

"Everyone in the emergency reception recognised him. He has really aged. It was sad to watch," the news publication quoted the source.

Darlington struggling to secure acting gigs

The blog also quoted a close associate who mentioned that Darlington Michaels was failing to secure acting gigs. The actor reached out to this source, relaying his challenges to him.

He also spoke about his financial struggles after continuously failing to land a job. The source complained about the vile industry practices which have left Darlington cash-strapped.

"It's hard being an actor in this country," the actor said.

He also mentioned that the government would be quick to pay their respects to Michael's family instead of celebrating him while he was still alive.

"They will only issue condolences instead of celebrating this man while he is still alive."

