Makgotso Monyemorathoe recently announced her latest role in a comedic film titled The Drop. After the actress expressed the difficulties of finding acting roles in South Africa, thus moving to England to find opportunities.

Makgotso Monyemorathoe vents about the acting industry

Is'thunzi actress Makgotso Monyemorathoe addressed her struggles in securing acting roles.

According to FakazaNews, the actress has found it hard to find gigs since the show last aired in 2017, forcing her to relocate to England for greener pastures.

Briefly News reported that Makgotso once vented about the discrimination she has faced in the film industry for not looking "African enough" for specific roles.

"After shooting Is’thunzi, securing an acting gig was quite difficult. I thought production companies would be keen on working with me, but that was not the case.

"I felt broken down by the industry, and I moved to England because I wasn’t booking any roles."

Well, her move was just what she needed. Taking to her Instagram page in February 2024, the actress revealed that she would be part of The Drop as a trauma counsellor.

The film also features Bonko Khoza and Didintle Khunou and officially premiered on Amazon Prime on 5 April 2024.

Mzansi shows love to Makgotso M

Netizens congratulated Makgotso on her new gig and praised her acting skills:

realnomalanga cheered:

"My pinkypops! Well done, honey!"

South African actress, Sophie Ndaba congratulated Makgotso:

"Yay! Congratulations, darling."

lillysechoaro showed love to Makgotso:

"You are one of my favourite actresses. You always deliver."

tebogovallery was excited:

"I can’t wait to watch!"

Former Miss South Africa, Zozibini Ntunzi wrote:

"Congratulations, boo."

theegalliano gushed over Makgotso:

"One thing about you? A breath of fresh air. I can’t wait for everyone to see what I’m talking about."

Seputla Sebogodi addresses tribalism in film industry

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Seputla Sebogodi's story about facing tribalism in the local film industry.

The former Generations star revealed that the industry makes it hard for non-Zulu-speaking actors to find roles.

