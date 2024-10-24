Makazole Mapimpi exclusively spoke to Briefly News about his interest in venturing into the modelling industry

The Springboks player has a very laudable fashion sense, and he explained where his passion stems from

Mapimpi was announced as the new brand ambassador for Hollywoodbets during a glamourous event in Durban

Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi has joined fellow stars Robert Marawa, Eben Etzebeth, and Teko Modise as Hollywood Bets' newest brand ambassador. He spoke exclusively to Briefly News about his keen interest in fashion and modelling.

Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi has interests in modelling

Makazole Mapimpi on being a model

Briefly News caught up with Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi during the prestigious Hollywood Bets event, which took place in Durban. The rugby star spoke about the possibility of venturing into the modelling industry.

The admired athlete has a noticeable fashion sense. When asked if he would ever consider a modelling career outside of rugby, Mapimpi responded, "I think it's nice; I have a sense of fashion. I think I can do fashion, but it depends on the brands."

Mapimpi shared that he loves dressing up and looking good.

"It's hard for me to go deep down because I also have my work. Stepping too much out there can be kind of tricky because people don't like that. But I don't do stuff for people; I am just enjoying myself and dressing well.

Mapimpi announced as Hollywood Bets ambassador

Makazole was unveiled as Hollywoodbets' new brand ambassador. He explained the thought process behind picking out his outfits.

"For the past three or four years, I would buy clothes and dress up for lunch or when I am going out with friends, but that is only for a few times. That's when I realised that I was wasting the clothes because I wear them once a year. then I end up giving them away."

"I decided to do something different and do the fashion thing even on overseas trips."

