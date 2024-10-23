Makazole Mapimpi has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Hollywoodbets, joining fellow stars Robert Marawa, Eben Etzebeth, and Teko Modise

The signing was confirmed at a glamorous Durban event attended by Briefly News

Mapimpi expressed his enthusiasm for joining Hollywoodbets due to their community-focused initiatives, which align with his passion for giving back

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Hollywoodbets has unveiled Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi as their new brand ambassador. Mapimpi joins other top stars like Robert Mawara, Teko Modise and Eben Etzebeth.

Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi has joined the Hollywoodbets family. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Makazole Mapimpi joins betting giant Hollywoodbets

Congratulations are in order for Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi, who has been announced as the brand ambassador of betting and entertainment giant Hollywoodbets.

The star's signing was confirmed at a glamorous event attended by Briefly News in Durban. Mapimpi joins veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa, retired former Bafana Bafana Bafana captain Teko Modise, fellow Springboks star Eben Etzebeth, and his wife Anlia Etzebeth, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking at the event, Mapimpi said joining the Hollywoodbets family was a no-brainer because he loves what they do for the community. Mapimpi also stressed that he loves giving back to those in need, hence his decision to join the betting giants. He said:

"I align with Hollywoodbets because I love giving back to the community."

Who is Makazole Mapimpi?

Makazole Mapimpi is one of the country's best rugby players. The star plays for the Sharks and the South African national team, the Springboks. Mapimpi was part of the team winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019 and France in 2023.

Although he rarely shares his personal life on social media, Mapimpi recently made headlines when he welcomed his first child with content creator Sasha De Sousa sometime this year.

South Africans reject Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi dropped a bombshell on unexpecting South Africans, and the country hasn't been okay since the divorce announcement. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.

South Africans have been reeling since the news of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's divorce. The two said they made the decision to end their marriage in a joint statement.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News