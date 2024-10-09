Makazole Mapimpi's marriage to Sasha De Sousa has left many South African women feeling disappointed, especially after the couple confirmed the arrival of their baby

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a picture on X, suggesting that Mapimpi is no longer attractive since getting married, sparking reactions from fans

Social media users humorously agreed, with many joking that his "hotness" has declined after his marriage

South African ladies are still bitter about their favourite Springboks star Makazole Mapimpi getting married. Fans shared hilarious comments after the rugby player's picture went viral.

Makazole Mapimpi's fans shared hilarious reactions to his picture. Image: Jan Kruger - World Rugby/World Rugby and @swazisoil

SA ladies react to Makazole Mapimpi's picture

Yoh! It seems like Makazole Mapimpi's marriage to Sasha De Sousa left Mzansi women with chest pains. Many were disappointed when the couple confirmed the arrival of their baby.

A picture of the Springboks star was shared on X by Musa Khawula. The controversial blogger suggested that Mapimpi is no longer hot after getting married. The post read:

"Makazoli Mapimpi, who instantaneously became unhot after marrying Swazi, celebrates his 1 of 2 custom Mercedes Benz made by the Mercedes Benz employees at East London plant."

SA shares hilarious reactions to the post

Social media users hilariously agreed with Musa Khawula. Many said Mapimpi's looks declined since getting married.

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"Unhot for getting married or for marrying Swazi?👀😭😭"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga wrote:

"Wawumfuna yini, sounds like you are angry or something."

@Sisa_Magwaza added:

"😂😂😂 his hotness card is declining."

@mo_sotho__ added:

"I don’t always support your posts but chest pains leave me no choice but to agree with you 😂"

@ronaldanele commented:

"Unhot🤣🤣🤣🤣......the lady he married is a fire extinguisher."

@DonatellaZine wrote:

"Ngl he became unhot to me too lol I don’t see the hype all of a sudden😂"

