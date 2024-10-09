Cassper Nyovest previewed his upcoming song titled MaMeneMene on Twitter (now rebranded to X)

The rapper switched things up a bit as he rapper over an Amapiano beat and gave some fire punchlines

Netizens had quite a lot to say, with some people expressing disapproval of the song while fans loved it

Cassper Nyovest will be releasing a new song titled 'MaMeneMene' but Mzansi is not feeling it. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared a snippet of his upcoming song, MaMeneMene, on social media. The song has a superb Amapiano sound, and Cassper delivers his fire verses.

In the video, he raps in front of a white car, and his fans are amped up for the release.

His caption, however, raised so many questions about who the song is aimed at. In the post, Cassper said, "Baby chomie Tsao ke #MaMeneMene," which translates to, "Baby, your friends are two-faced."

Mzansi reacts to Cassper's song

Reacting to the song, Mzansi had mixed reactions as some people expressed disapproval of the song while fans loved it.

@khandizwe_chri shared:

"My Goat is cooking everything right now 😂🔥🔥Piano si On, Hip Hop We are there 🙌🏾🔥"

@Lothando12 lashed:

"Nah, Cassper is disrespectful."

@thandomasanabo argued:

"Thank God Boity is back to doing music again… save us queen 🌚🏆"

@bad_option88 stated:

"Most people will be claiming this is a hit, ay for me, it is not giving."

@joshuagxekw laughed:

"Perfect timing."

@busi24

"He must focus on his salvation.:

@nicksta_napo

"He is riding that Yano wave."

@NevondoR ijoked:

"Maybe I'm too used to the Limpopo sound because this sound like mosquitoes 🦟 noise."

@jacksinthumule8

"He must focus on his infidelity addiction and leave the music thing, it’s not landing 🙏"

Cassper announces event to celebrate 10 years of album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest will mark the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Tsholofelo, by hosting a memorable event in Soweto.

His fans praised the album online, and some people claimed that it was his best work and one of South Africa's top hip-hop albums.

"It’s been 10 years since my first album Tsholofelo dropped, though I did this without any record label backing, no financial support & marketing budgets.. I never felt alone cos YOU, the fans!!! The fans were & remain my strongest partners in this journey!"

