South African rugby fans were left with their jaws dropped to the floor when Stomers’ Damian Willemse trended in a TikTok eyebrow-raising post

The athlete posed alongside his mate and fellow Stormers star Suleiman Hartzenberg at a restaurant abroad

Mzansi was confused by the post that amplified speculations about Willemse’s sexuality and shared their thoughts in the comments

Although the sportsman is known to be dating model and influencer Zoe Doyle, South Africans cannot seem to shake off the fact that he might be a gay man in the closet.

Mzansi was stunned after a TikTokker released pictures of Damian Willemse cosied up with another man. Image: @iamunwitten/@leighquinneksteen2

Source: TikTok

Damian has been making many bold fashion moves that have started speculation about his true identity, and his being laid off from one of the Springboks games was concerning to many.

SA rugby fans confused by Damian Willemse

In July, Damian Willemse clapped back at the gay comments after going viral for trying out flamboyant fashion and painting his nails in vibrant colours. In a recent TikTok post by @iamunwritten, Damian Willemse is shown to be all cosied up with his friend Suleiman Hartzenberg.

The account angled the post to show love to the LGBTQI+ community with the message:

“We are one; love is love.”

The pictures of him and his mate were taken during a trip abroad with the Springboks team. The caption of the images on TikTok made the internet go wild and fuelled the rumours about Willemse being in the closet.

See the post below:

Mzansi confused by Damian Willemse in viral TikTok

Social media went wild after the pictures circulated:

@🇿🇦🥋 commented:

"We have not forgotten."

@Just Siyamthanda 🇿🇦 was stunned:

"Someone balance me, I’m slow."

@krispatience was amazed:

"I beg your finest pardon!"

@Naledi Danielle Elizabeth Jeff shared:

"I knew it!"

@𖣂🥵DarrianGoliath🥶𖣂 chuckled:

"Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie."

@Twitter: @Samela_samz was boggled:

"Wait, what’s happening?"

@Uzzi made an excuse:

"Maybe they are relatives?"

@Amber🧘‍♀️felt betrayed:

"Let me cry. Haibo Damian, I believed we would get married."

@Lulu 🇿🇦 wrote:

"Wait a damn minute!"

