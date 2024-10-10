A South African woman took to TikTok to share her stunning results 5 months after undergoing cosmetic surgery

She confidently showed off her hourglass figure, while dancing and turning around with a big smile on her face

The ladies in the comments were curious, flooding her with questions about the liposuction and tummy tuck

A woman showed the results of her cosmetic surgery. Image: @tumi_nkosi

A South African woman has TikTok buzzing after sharing a video update 5 months post-surgery.

Woman flaunts snatched figure

She revealed the impressive results of her liposuction and tummy tuck. The lady radiated confidence as she turned, to give netizens a close look at her snatched figure.

The TikTok user @tumi_nkosi is clearly happy with the outcome. In her caption, she encouraged anyone who’s been thinking about getting plastic surgery.

“Just go do it if you’ve been contemplating. The confidence shuuuuuu!”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed with cosmetic surgery results

The comments section was flooded with curiosity and praise. Many women asked questions about the surgery, from the level of pain to the recovery process. Some ladies simply raved about how amazing she looked.

See some reactions below:

@anelemkhize said:

"Best tummy tuck I’ve ever seen. 😍😍"

@cuppofkhoffee asked:

The body is stunning! But what about the pain? I want the surgery but I'm scared of the pain."

@asandaluthuli wrote:

"Yinhle shame looks so natural. 😍🔥"

@smashmellows stated:

"Pain is temporary, mopako is for life. 🔥 Thathani lento bafazi🥺"

@thandietshiguvho typed:

"You look gorgeous. How is your scar? 🥰"

@thembanimakhathin1 mentioned:

"Where did you do it? I am scared of going to random doctors and ending up botched. ❤"

@semakalengmohapi commented:

"It's beautiful 10/10."

@ThembiMokoena shared:

"Me going straight to my weights and workout because I cannot tolerate op pain. You look stunning and perfect, doesn't even look like you went under the needle. 🥰👌"

Khanyi Mbau opens up about cosmetic surgery

Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau is officially a week post-surgery and can finally give us the tea on how buying a new face feels like!

Khanyi Mbau's swelling has finally gone down, she chatted with fans about her experience. The Queen of Bling underwent several aesthetic procedures, including a blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery.

