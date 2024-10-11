A woman tried to apologise to her mother-in-law after a fight by gifting her a mini air fryer, and TikTok is cracking up

The tiny air fryer, small enough to fit in one hand, has everyone wondering if she’s being playful or just petty

While some social media users loved the cheeky move, others warned it might start another fight

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman showed a gift that she gave to her mother-in-law. Image: @nanilequeenchuene/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

We’ve all been there, you have an argument and need to apologise, but why not do it with a little flair?

Woman shows mother-in-law's gift

That’s exactly what one woman did. She posted her apology gift for her mother-in-law on TikTok, and it has the internet in stitches.

Her big gesture? A tiny air fryer that’s so small it looks like it belongs in a dollhouse!

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video posted by @nanilequeenchuene shows off the air fryer as if it’s some grand gift. But then the camera zooms out to reveal it’s hilariously miniature!

Small air fryer spark chatter on TikTok

It's small enough to fit in her hand. The gesture came across more like a joke than a real gift, and the internet couldn’t get enough.

Watch the video below:

As soon as the video hit TikTok, people started buzzing. Some absolutely loved her cheeky move, calling the mini air fryer the perfect apology.

But not everyone was convinced it was the best idea. Others warned that the apology might backfire, leading to even more drama with the mother-in-law.

See some comments below:

@sliehndoniyamanziyakoGatshen said:

"I'm sure you bought it from Temu. 😭🤣🤣"

@KAMOHELO wrote:

"She better not be ungrateful. 🤣🤣🤣"

@GPLAATJIE82 posted:

"You are the best makoti shem. 😂🙏"

@DimakatsoMaluleke commented:

"Wena of tshela petrol mo mollong. 🤣"

@Janinevanniekerk mentioned:

"Yoh, I was not expecting a Checkers mini. 😂😂"

@Cocco mentioned:

"Mine is still angry because I bought myself one and nit one for her. Wagafa! 🤣"

@mamaona47 stated:

"Another fight brewing."

@fifimolelu added:

"This level of pettiness haibo. 😂😂"

Cake-baking plug using an air fryer

In another article, Briefly News reported that a social media user whose page shares food content had the online community ready to become bakers.

She shared an easy-to-make chocolate cake, using an air fryer. The video was shared on the lady's TikTok page and received over 7K likes and many comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News