A pregnant woman posted a TikTok clip on her way to a date, with a man who was clueless that she was expecting

She filmed the video in a car and it sparked a buzz on the social media platform with people wondering whether she was trolling or serious

The comments section was full of Mzansi women sharing their own stories of dating while pregnant

A woman ignited a debate about women dating while pregnant. Image: @lwethu_f

A pregnant woman took to TikTok to share a unique experience. She claims she was going on a date with a man who had no idea she was with child.

Serious or trolling?

She didn't show her baby bump in the video on her account @lwethu_f. It added to the mystery and left some guessing if she was being for real or fishing for social media engagement.

Women share dating experiences

Surprisingly, female netizens began sharing their own experiences about dating while pregnant.

Watch the video below:

The video sparked a debate with both women and men. They shared their views on the situation and whether or not it's fair to keep such important info from a date.

@mamoe18 stated:

"Good men always come when you are pregnant. 😭😂"

@ms_october30 asked:

"I'm scared of telling him. How do you guys do it 😩😹 and how does it turn out?"

@Mxolisi wrote:

"It's scary how most of you relate. 😩 Kanti anjani amantombazane? 😭"

@PreciouSimphiwe mentioned:

"That was my roommate, she would even visit the guy for a week. 😭😭🤣"

@TshidiReneilweMora shared:

"That's me with a traffic cop who was supposed to give me a ticket for overtaking on a barrier line. 🤣🤣"

@zandizamaBhele posted:

"Mtase I finally told him and he’s taking time off work to accompany me to the OB/GYN appointments. ❤️❤️"

@MbhaliOlifant commented:

"Someone used to send me money. He was shocked when he discovered that I was pregnant. He found out when I was 39 weeks. 🤣😭"

@Zo'ea added:

"I was in this situation in 2015. The guy begged me to say it's his baby. I was like I don't even know you. 😢😢"

Woman shows humbling pregnancy body changes

In another article, Briefly News reported that pregnancy is a unique journey that brings about numerous physical and emotional changes in a woman's life.

Recently, a TikTokker posted a video to show her lighthearted and humorous perspective on how pregnancy has humbled her.

